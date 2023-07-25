4 Popular Hatchbacks & Sedans Getting Big Updates In India

Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire will get massive updates next year while the Hyundai i20 and Honda Amaze are due to get changes as well

Despite the ever-increasing popularity of the compact and midsize SUV segments, the small car space and the compact sedan segments indeed draw a wide band of customers’ interest.

Popular hatchbacks like the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai i20 as well as top-selling sedans like Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze are waiting to get updates and here we have covered all the key details about them:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

In the first half of 2024, Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch the fourth generation Swift in India following its global debut in the early parts of the year. It will get a redesigned front fascia and a brand new rear while the pillar-mounted door handles will be replaced by traditional ones. It will feature a heavily revised interior and a new powertrain as well.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki could introduce the new-gen Dzire in the second half of next year and it will have a lot in common with the upcoming Swift. It will also be equipped with a new 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine, capable of a claimed fuel efficiency of 35 to 40 kmpl. It will also share the features list with its compact hatchback sibling.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

Over the years, the Honda Amaze has been a main competitor to the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is due for a major overhaul in 2024. The compact sedan will boast a brand new exterior taking inspiration from the latest Accord sold in the international markets. The interior could also gain a number of updates including a larger touchscreen. However, the powertrain options will likely be retained.

4. Hyundai i20 Facelift:

The mid-life update for the Hyundai i20 has already been spotted testing a few times in India. It will get an updated front end and rear while the alloy wheels could also be brand new. It will more likely be in line with the Euro-spec model. The 1.2L NA petrol and the 1.0L turbo petrol engines will continue to be utilised, paired with manual or automatic transmissions.