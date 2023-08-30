4 Popular Budget Cars Getting Big Updates – Maruti, Hyundai, Honda

In 2024, the new-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire will be launched in India while the facelifted Hyundai i20 and new-gen Honda Amaze are also in the pipeline

In spite of the continuously growing favour towards compact and midsize SUVs, the realm of small cars and compact sedans continues to attract a diverse range of customer attention. Mainstream brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda have not given up on them.

As a result, well-liked hatchbacks such as the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai i20, alongside best-selling sedans like the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and Honda Amaze, are poised to get big updates. In this article, we delve into comprehensive information regarding these upcoming budget-friendly models.

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

Maruti Suzuki appears to have plans to introduce the fourth iteration of the Swift in the Indian market in the first half of 2024 following its global debut. This upcoming hatch will showcase a reimagined front end and an all-new rear design, along with a transition from pillar-mounted door handles to conventional ones. Notably, significant updates will extend to the interior, and a fresh powertrain option will also be part of the package.

2. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki could launch the third generation Dzire in the second half of next year and it will have several similarities with its forthcoming hatchback sibling. It will also pack a new engine as the 1.2L three-cylinder strong hybrid petrol mill will be utilised. It will have a claimed fuel economy of around 35 to 40 km per litre. Both will have improved safety as well as a more upmarket features list.

3. New-Gen Honda Amaze:

Throughout its history, the Honda Amaze has consistently rivalled the Maruti Suzuki Dzire and is speculated to get a significant revamp next year. The compact sedan is set to flaunt an entirely fresh exterior design, drawing inspiration from the latest Accord model available in global markets. Interior enhancements are also anticipated, possibly encompassing a larger touchscreen display, revised dashboard and centre console, new instrument console, etc. However, the existing 1.2L VTEC petrol engine could be retained.

4. Hyundai i20 Facelift:

This forthcoming update involves a refreshed front and rear appearance, potentially accompanied by all-new alloy wheels. The changes are expected to align more closely with the European version. As for the powertrain, the 1.2L naturally aspirated petrol engine and the 1.0L turbo petrol engine will stay put, mated to MT and AT choices.