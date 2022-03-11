4 New Vehicles To Launch In India In Next Two Weeks

Toyota, Royal Enfield, and Tata will launch a few highly-anticipated models before the end of this month in the Indian car market

March 2022 is quite an exciting month for the automobile industry in India. A few new vehicles have already launched this month, and a few more will launch in the remainder of March. Four models – Toyota Glanza facelift, Royal Enfield Scram 411, Toyota Hilux, and Tata Altroz DCA – will go on sale this month.

Toyota will launch the facelifted Glanza in India in the coming days. The new model will be identical to the recently-launched Maruti Baleno facelift, but with a few changes to the exterior design – a new front grille, different headlights and taillights, restyled bumpers, and different alloy wheels. The updated Toyota hatchback will have the same 1.2L NA petrol engine (90 PS and 113 Nm) under the hood as its Maruti twin.

Royal Enfield Scram 411 will go on sale in India next week. It is a scrambler version of RE Himalayan, with the same underpinnings and the same 411cc engine. However, Scram 411 won’t have the bulky front subframe (with mounted headlamp) and rear pannier mounts of its ADV sibling, and there will be a few other visual differences. Also, the instrument console would be different, resembling the one on RE Meteor 350 instead.

Toyota Hilux was officially unveiled in the Indian market in January this year, but the prices are set to be revealed sometime during this month. The pickup truck will be available with a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine, same as Toyota Fortuner, with 204 PS and 500 Nm (420 Nm on manual variants) on tap. Transmission choices will include a 6-speed MT and a 6-speed AT, with a 4×4 system available as standard.

Tata Motors will finally add an automatic transmission option to Altroz (Altroz DCA) soon, likely during this month. The manufacturer has released plenty of teasers for it, and the vehicle has started arriving at dealerships as well. This auto gearbox will be a wet-plate dual-clutch system, which will only be available on the 1.2-litre NA petrol engine (86 PS and 113 Nm).

It should be noted that Tata Altroz DCA and Toyota Hilux don’t have concrete launch dates yet. As for Toyota Glanza facelift and Royal Enfield Scram 411, both of them will launch in the Indian market on March 15.