4 New Two-Wheelers Launching This Month – TVS To Royal Enfield

In the month of August 2024, as many as four new two-wheelers are expected to launch in India from brands like Royal Enfield, TVS, BSA and Triumph and some of them have already been confirmed. Here is a rundown of all the key details:

1. New Royal Enfield Classic 350

On August 12, 2024 Royal Enfield will unleash the updated version of the highly popular Classic 350. The entry-level middleweight motorcycle will be available in a total of five variants and new colour schemes will also be on offer. The retro roadster will get all LED lighting treatment and the alloy wheels will only be sold in the Dark trim while being optional in others.

2. New TVS Jupiter 110

We are riding the updated version of the TVS Jupiter 110 this month and the scooter is expected to go on sale before the end of August or in early September. One of the best-selling scooters in India is subjected to a notable revision in terms of design and equipment. However, we expect the same engine to be carried over, perhaps with minor improvements.

3. BSA Gold Star

Classic Legends will introduce the BSA Gold Star in India on August 15 and it will take on the 650 cc offerings from Royal Enfield although being a single. It uses a 652 cc mill developing 45 bhp and 55 Nm and is mated to a five-speed transmission. It will boast a retro design language while featuring modern touches, not to mention, plenty of chrome treatment.

Underpinned by a cradle frame, it is suspended on telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers can be found at the rear while the braking hardware comprises front and rear discs, assisted by a dual-channel ABS system. Expect the starting price to hover around Rs. 3.2 lakh and it may go up to Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom). It is already being manufactured in India and exported to several global markets.

4. Triumph Daytona 660

The reservations for the Triumph Daytona 660 are now open at dealerships and the motorcycle will be launched soon in India. Expected to be priced just above Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom), it sits on the same architecture as the Trident 660 and uses the familiar 660 cc inline triple producing 95 bhp and 69 Nm. It will compete with the Kawasaki Ninja 650 directly.