4 New Two-Wheeler Launches Scheduled For July 2024

Here we have explained about the 4 new two-wheelers waiting to launch in India in July 2024

In this article, we look at the two-wheelers that have been confirmed to launch in July 2024 by their respective manufacturers. We have quite a mix of products this time around right from a roadster to an ICE scooter and an EV scooter, and not to forget the world’s first CNG motorcycle.

1. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

The most recent news is the official teaser images of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 in which we see the CEO of Royal Enfield, B. Govindrajan and Eicher Motors CEO and MD, Siddhartha Lal, riding the motorcycle. It was already confirmed that the Guerrilla 450 would be the roadster version of the Himalayan 450 and will be powered by the same ‘Sherpa 450’ engine that produces 40bhp and 40Nm of torque.

The major changes will be the 17-inch alloy wheels at both ends, the removal of braces and luggage mounts to save weight, a smaller fuel tank etc. These changes will make the motorcycle lighter which is a good thing considering the power and torque figures are expected to remain the same making this roadster more focused on performance than practicality. It will retain the Himalayan 450’s Tripper Dash TFT display with Bluetooth which supports Google Maps.

2. BMW CE04

BMW is officially marching into the e-scooter segment with the CE 04 in India. The scooter is quite substantial in size and along with its modern styling, it is hard to mistake this for anything else. The CE 04 comes loaded to the brim with tech that includes full LED lighting, a 10.2-inch TFT screen with smartphone connectivity, keyless operation, 3 ride modes, ABS, USB-C charging port, etc.

The scooter is bulky at 231 kg and rides on telescopic front forks and a monoshock at the rear. Braking comprises dual discs at the front and a single unit at the rear. The battery pack is an 8.9kWh unit which is paired to a 15kW motor which gives a drivable range of 130kms. The top speed of the scooter is limited to 120 kmph.

3. Hero Destini 125

Hero Motocorp is set to launch the updated Destini 125 next month and several images of the new model have been leaked online with the product sporting a refreshed design throughout the body. Through the images, we can see that the front and side designs have been overhauled and now look much better. The colour schemes also complement the design as well as give it a more upmarket feel.

It is expected to have all-LED lighting and a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity and navigation. The engine will be the same 125cc single cylinder that makes 9bhp of power and 10.4Nm of torque and it paired to a CVT transmission. Suspension duties are carried out by a telescopic unit at the front and monoshock at the rear while braking is handled by a disc at the front and drum at the rear.

4. Bajaj CNG bike

This has probably been told a million times but I’m still going to go with it and say that the world’s first CNG motorcycle will be launched by Bajaj on the 5th of July. As of now since this is a completely new technology when it comes to motorcycles, Bajaj has been very tight-lipped about the product and almost no information has been revealed. What we do know, based on the test motorcycles that were spotted several times, is that there will be more than one product.

Initially, Bajaj had confirmed that the CNG motorcycle would be aimed at the commuter segment and the first few test mules looked like commuters as well but recently we got to see another set of test mules with the same hardware of a CNG motorcycle but with hand guards, sump guards, and a long single seat. We believe the products will be priced differently to attract more audience but any of these details can be confirmed only after the launch.