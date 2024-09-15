4 New Two-Wheeler Launches Happening This Week In India

Here we have explained about the new two-wheeler launches that are set to happen this week in the Indian market

Popular brands like TVS and Triumph have confirmed their new motorcycle launches this week while Revolt is also bringing in a new model. Hero MotoCorp could announce the prices of the new Destini 125 this week as well. Here we have brought you all the key details:

1. Updated TVS Apache RR310:

TVS Motor Company is gearing up to introduce the updated version of its flagship faired supersport, the Apache RR310 tomorrow in India. The motorcycle will get a host of updates including visual revisions and mechanically, it will be more in line with its RTR 310 sibling. As for the performance, the familiar 312 cc liquid-cooled engine will continue.

However, the performance outputs will be improved and it will be paired with a six-speed transmission with a slipper and assist clutch as standard. The equipment list will also be upgraded with more electronic aids while the BTO programme could see enhancements as well. We will be riding the motorcycle next week and can’t wait to bring you all the action.

2. Triumph Speed 400 New Variant:

Triumph Motorcycles India has already teased the new variant of the Speed 400 ahead of its market launch on September 17. It could be a more accessorised version of the neo retro roadster giving more options to the customers within its range. Rest assured, it will stick with the 398 cc liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS maximum power and 37.5 Nm of peak torque.

The rumours surrounding a brand new 400 cc offering from the British manufacturer have also existed in recent times as the Thruxton 400 also looks to be in the pipeline. It is yet unknown if it will be launched before the end of this year but we can expect some sort of announcement regarding the same in the upcoming event.

3. New Revolt Motorcycle:

Revolt is planning to bring in a new motorcycle on September 17 in India and it could be a new variant of the existing RV400. The brand currently retails the RV400 equipped with a 3 kW electric motor and it boasts a claimed range of 150 km in a single charge in its top-spec trim. We can expect the upcoming offering to have a larger battery pack enabling higher range and new features could also be introduced.

4. 2024 Hero Destini 125:

The heavily revised Hero Destini 125 was revealed a few days ago and is a big departure compared to the old model with a brand new design featuring copper chrome accents, new side panels, headlamp, DRL, an all-digital reverse LCD console and tail section. Its prices are expected to be announced this week and it will be sold in three variants (VX, ZX and ZX+) and five colour schemes. The updated 125 cc engine makes 9 bhp at 7,000 rpm and 10.4 Nm at 5,500 rpm.