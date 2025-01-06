4 New Toyota SUVs Likely To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025

Toyota will more likely debut the three-row Hyryder, Land Cruiser Prado, Urban Cruiser EV, and the Fortuner MHEV at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

In this overview, we delve into four much-awaited SUVs from the Japanese auto major in the domestic market this calendar year and all of them could be showcased at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as Toyota has already noted on its social media handles that something ‘exciting is coming’:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder:

Toyota is set to introduce the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder by the middle of this year, positioning it as a competitor to models like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. The new SUV is expected to boast updated styling and enhanced features while staying put with the 1.5L mild hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong hybrid petrol units. It may greet the public at the soon-arriving motor show in Delhi.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser EV:

Toyota is gearing up to showcase the Urban Cruiser EV at the 2025 Brussels Motor Show in January with the Indian launch scheduled for late in the year and thus we expect it to be unveiled locally at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 as well. It will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility alongside the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara.

The Urban Cruiser EV will offer two lithium-iron-phosphate battery options: a 49 kWh and a 61 kWh variant. The 49 kWh model will feature a front-mounted motor producing 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque. Choosing the larger 61 kWh battery boosts the power output to 174 hp while torque remains unchanged at 189 Nm. Expect the claimed range to be well over 450 km per charge.

3. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

The Toyota Fortuner mild-hybrid version integrates a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with the 2.8L four-cylinder GD-series diesel engine. This setup improves fuel efficiency, reduces emissions and enhances low-speed drivability. Considering the full-size SUV’s popularity in India, the MHEV could debut at the Expo before reaching showrooms.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado:

The Toyota Land Cruiser Prado is rumoured to reenter the Indian market in late 2025 with its local debut likely scheduled for the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo. It is a radical departure compared to the previous model and may arrive as a CBU import.