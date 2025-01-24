4 New Toyota SUVs Likely Launching This Year In India – Key Info

Here we have explained about the four possible Toyota SUV launches that could happen this year in India

This article delves into four potential Toyota SUV launches that might take place in India this year as the seven-seater Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Urban Cruiser BEV, Fortuner mild-hybrid and Land Cruiser Prado could be introduced:

1. 7-Seater Toyota Hyryder:

Toyota is expected to launch the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder along the course of this year, targeting rivals such as the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700, and Hyundai Alcazar. The upcoming SUV may feature refreshed design elements and upgraded features while continuing with the 1.5L mild-hybrid petrol and 1.5L strong-hybrid petrol units.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV:

Toyota is preparing to introduce the Urban Cruiser BEV before the end of the year and its local debut happened at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. Production of the electric SUV will take place at Suzuki’s Gujarat plant where it will be built alongside the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara. Both midsize electric SUVs are based on the same platform and have a lot in common.

The Urban Cruiser BEV will come with two lithium-iron-phosphate battery options: 49 kWh and 61 kWh. The 49 kWh version will feature a front-mounted motor delivering 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque, while the 61 kWh variant increases power to 174 hp with torque staying at 189 Nm. The electric SUV is expected to offer a claimed range exceeding 500 km per charge.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota has equipped the Fortuner with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system paired with its 2.8L four-cylinder GD-series diesel engine globally. This configuration enhances fuel economy, lowers emissions, and improves performance during low-speed driving. Given the Fortuner’s strong following in India, the mild-hybrid variant is expected to be launched sometime this year but no official confirmation has been made yet.

4. Toyota Land Cruiser Prado:

The all-new Toyota Land Cruiser Prado was expected to debut at the recently concluded Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 in New Delhi. Instead, Toyota showcased the GR Sport variant of the Land Cruiser 300. Regardless, the Japanese auto major is expected to launch the new Prado likely later this year and it could be brought in as a full import.