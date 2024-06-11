4 New Tata EVs Coming Soon – New Details, Platform & Tech

In the current FY, Tata Motors has confirmed to launch the Curvv EV and Harrier EV in India while the Sierra EV and Avinya are bound for FY26

On the back of enduring its third consecutive year of highest-ever volumes and retaining the number one spot in the EV space with a 73 per cent market share and 1.50 EV lakh sales milestone, Tata Motors is preparing to unleash four new zero-emission vehicles. At the Investor Day 2024, Tata revealed that it will launch the Curvv EV and Harrier EV this financial year.

In FY26, the homegrown manufacturer is preparing to introduce the Sierra EV as well as the Avinya and both were showcased as concepts previously. The Curvv EV will be the first to arrive in the coming months and it will become the second model to sit on the Acti.ev platform, which debuted in the Punch EV earlier this year.

The electric version of the Curvv will be followed by the launch of the IC-engined Curvv and it will be powered by a new 1.2L DI petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine. The Curvv EV and Harrier EV, bound for early 2025, will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km on a single charge and both will be capable of bidirectional charging to enhance their practicality and convenience.

Tata and JLR entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for licensing JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture (EMA) platform for a royalty fee (including electrical architecture, e-drive unit, batteries and manufacturing know-how) for the development of Tata’s premium EV series under Avinya late last year.

The brand will utilise high energy density batteries in the upcoming range of EVs and they will feature faster charging, high-performance electric drives and e-AWD configuration. Judging by the concept, the Harrier EV is expected to arrive with a dual electric motor setup. Tata has also confirmed that these vehicles will get EV-specific UI, in-car app suite, OTA upgrades, drive modes and connective features.

Taking advantage of the flat floor and battery packaging enabling a low centre of gravity and a spacious cabin as wheels are pushed to the edges, these EVs will also get frunk.