4 New SUVs Confirmed To Launch In The Coming Weeks In India

Here we have brought you a rundown of the four new SUVs that are waiting to launch soon in India from Tata, Mahindra and Nissan

The Indian automotive market is about to witness a flurry of new SUV launches before the end of this year and to take advantage of the festive season, carmakers are bringing in brand new offerings in the coming weeks. Here we have explained about the four confirmed SUVs from Tata Motors, M&M and Nissan Motor soon:

1. New Nissan X-Trail:

The media first drives of the fourth generation Nissan X-Trail will begin tomorrow ahead of its market launch soon. It will be powered by a 1.5L four-cylinder turbo petrol engine, paired with a CVT. The new X-Trail has been on sale in the international markets for a few years now and it will be brought into the country via CBU route.

The seven-seater premium SUV will compete with Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian and the likes and it will be packed with features and technologies including a panoramic sunroof, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera system, digital instrument console, etc.

2. Tata Curvv:

On August 7, Tata Motors will officially launch the Curvv and we expect the production versions of both the ICE and electric variants to be showcased. The ICE Curvv could be available a little while later while the prices of the Curvv EV will likely be announced at the event. The former will be equipped with a new 1.2L DI petrol or a 1.5L diesel engine while the latter will use a large battery pack capable of over 500 km range.

Both midsize SUV coupes will boast similar styling barring some differences to distinguish their propulsions. The equipment list will feature a large touchscreen display, a fully digital cluster, automatic climate control, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS and much more.

3. 5-Door Mahindra Thar Armada:

The much-awaited Mahindra Thar Armada will be introduced on August 15 in India and it will have larger proportions than the existing three-door model with a roomier boot. The cabin will be more premium with the presence of a larger infotainment screen, digital instrumentation, sunroof, 360-degree camera, etc. The exterior will come with minor differences as well and it will compete with the five-door Force Gurkha. It will be powered by three engines, paired with MT and AT options.