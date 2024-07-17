4 New SUV Coupes Coming Soon – Confirmed Launch Details

Here we have explained about the 4 upcoming new SUV coupes from Tata, Mahindra and Citroen in India as the segment will see plenty of action soon

The Indian automotive market will witness the arrival of new mass-market focussed SUV coupes soon as brands like Tata, Mahindra and Citroen are waiting to launch their respective products and here we have brought you a rundown:

1. Tata Curvv EV & ICE:

The official debut of the production spec Tata Curvv will happen in a couple of days ahead of the price announcement on August 7, 2024. The Tata Curvv EV will deliver a driving range of over 500 km per charge and might come with both single- and dual-electric motor configurations. Meanwhile, the ICE variants will feature a new 1.2L direct-injection turbo petrol engine producing 125 hp and a 1.5L diesel engine, sourced from the well-known Nexon.

The Tata Curvv EV is set to compete with the forthcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX and its Toyota counterpart, the Hyundai Creta EV, and the Mahindra XUV.e8. Its interior will feature design elements from the latest Harrier and Safari models and will sport a two-tone colour scheme. It will be packed with features such as a large touchscreen, digital cluster, Level 2 ADAS, etc.

The ICE Tata Curvv will take on the upcoming Citroen Basalt Vision as they will open up the brand new midsize SUV coupe segment. The Tata Curvv EV will have its prices revealed first with the IC-engined variant likely available for purchase before the end of this calendar year. Both SUVs will look almost similar to their respective conceptual versions.

2. Citroen Basalt Vision Coupe:

Citroen revealed the Basalt Vision SUV concept four months ago and its production model will be launched in India in H2 2024. It will be the third SUV offering from the brand and it will be heavily localised as it sits on the CMP architecture. The production has commenced already and it will be powered by a a 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine with manual and automatic transmission options.

3. Mahindra XUV.e9:

The inaugural model in the upcoming XUV.e series will be the XUV.e8 and is expected to launch by the end of this CY or in early 2025. Following closely will be the XUV.e9, derived from the XUV 700 and positioned as the XUV.e8’s coupe counterpart. Both vehicles will share the INGLO skateboard platform. The launch of the XUV.e9 will happen sometime next year.