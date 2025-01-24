4 New Sedans Launching This Year In India – Confirmed Details

The sedan space in India will see the entry of new players this year, bringing back the diesel engine into the segment

With the SUVs leading the Indian car market, the sedans have taken a back seat, sliding down the priority list of new car buyers. This has also led to the majority of car manufacturers cutting down on new models, however, few of them continue to bet on sedans. In this article, we will look at the new sedans launching this year.

1. Skoda Superb Diesel

Skoda officially unveiled the latest fourth-gen Superb in the Indian market at the 2025 Auto Expo. Expected to launch later this year, the Czech carmaker has confirmed that the D-segment sedan will get the highly-anticipated diesel engine. As per the reports, the Superb will be a diesel-only model initially and the turbo-petrol could be introduced at a later stage. The 2.0 litre TDI turbo diesel engine will power the new Superb, paired with a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The sedan will be sold in India via the CBU route.

2. Skoda Octavia RS

The latest Octavia RS debuted in India at the 2025 Auto Expo. Expected to be launched in September this year, the performance-centric sedan will be brought to India via the CBU route, that too in limited numbers. The India-spec model of the Octavia RS will be powered by the 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine putting out 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The engine will be mated to a 7-speed DSG gearbox. The claimed 0-100 kmph sprint timing stands at 6.6 seconds, with the top speed limited to 250 kmph. In its RS guise, the Octavia features a slew of sporty design elements inside out.

3. Volkswagen Virtus Facelift

Volkswagen is working on the facelift model of the Virtus sedan for the Indian market. Expected to debut by the end of 2025 or early 2026, the mid-life update of the mid-size sedan will likely feature major sheet metal changes, resulting in a new design for the front fascia as well as the rear profile. In addition to this, a new set of alloy wheels and minor tweaks to the cabin layout is also expected along with new feature additions such as ADAS. Under the hood, the familiar 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI EVO engines will continue to be a part of the package.

4. Skoda Slavia Facelift

Much like its Volkswagen sibling, the Skoda Slavia is also expected to get a mid-life facelift update. Expected to go on sale in the second half of 2025, the mid-size sedan will get a slew of changes inside out. For starters, a refreshed exterior design, similar to the brand’s latest Octavia and Superb, a new set of alloy wheels and some updates to the rear profile will be a part of the package.

Inside the cabin, expect the Slavia facelift to get minor cosmetic tweaks along with new features like ADAS, a 360-degree parking camera and an improved infotainment system amongst others. The powertrain department will continue to be handled by the familiar 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI EVO engines.