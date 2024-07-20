4 New Royal Enfield Bikes Launching Soon In India – Key Details

Royal Enfield is expected to launch up to four new motorcycles in India within the next 12 months. Here we provide an overview of these models

Royal Enfield is preparing to launch new motorcycles across the 350 cc, 450 cc, and 650 cc segments. The popular Classic series is expected to see the arrival of the updated Classic 350, single-seater Goan Classic 350 and the flagship 650 cc modern retro roadster bearing the Classic nameplate. Additionally, the 450 cc and 650 cc ranges will be further enhanced. Here is a detailed look into the four upcoming models:

1. Updated Royal Enfield Classic 350:

The Classic 350, featuring Royal Enfield’s J-series engine platform, has been well-received by customers since its debut back in 2021. The brand’s other 350 cc models such as the Hunter 350, Bullet 350 and Meteor 350 have also achieved impressive sales. These models are expected to undergo mid-life updates in the near future as well.

The Classic 350 is slated to receive a mid-cycle update within the next two months. This update will likely include new colour options, revised graphics, and additional features. The current 349 cc SOHC air- and oil-cooled engine, delivering just over 20 hp and 27 Nm of torque, will stay the same, paired with a five-speed transmission.

2. Royal Enfield Goan Classic 350:

Royal Enfield is planning to introduce a single-seat bobber variant of the Classic 350, possibly named the Goan Classic 350, as the trademark has been filed. This model will include a raised handlebar, whitewall tyres, and updated ergonomics compared to the standard version. The launch is expected to happen later this year at the MotoVerse 2024 in Goa.

3. Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin & Bullet 650:

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin name has also been trademarked and it will be used for the forthcoming 650 cc retro/modern roadster. Expected to debut in early 2025, it has already been caught testing multiple times in India as well as Europe. It will be equipped with a circular LED headlamp, a single-piece seat, wire-spoked front and rear wheels, chrome accents, signature pilot lamps, and so on.

The Royal Enfield Classic 650 Twin will feature a 648 cc parallel twin-cylinder engine, kicking out 47 PS of power and 52 Nm of torque, and will be paired with a six-speed transmission. It will borrow subframe from the Shotgun 650. Along the same lines, the Bullet 650 is expected to launch in the second half of next year and will be heavily inspired by its 350 cc Bullet sibling.