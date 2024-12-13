4 New Renault-Nissan SUVs Coming In 2025-26 In India

The upcoming midsize SUVs from Renault-Nissan alliance are expected to be equipped with turbocharged petrol engines

Renault-Nissan alliance is preparing to expand its SUV offerings in India with the upcoming release of the highly anticipated all-new Duster and its Nissan counterpart. These five-seater models, expected to hit the market by 2025, will strengthen both brands’ presence in the midsize SUV segment. In addition, the two manufacturers are working on seven-seater variants, which are likely to launch in 2026.

The forthcoming midsize SUVs from Renault and Nissan are expected to feature two turbocharged petrol engine options with no plans for a diesel variant. The 1.0L three-cylinder HR10 petrol engine, already seen in models like the Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite, is likely to be included, albeit with enhanced performance to better compete with other vehicles in the segment.

They are also expected to be powered by the 1.3L turbo petrol engine, the HR13. Delivering 156 hp, this engine was initially introduced in the Nissan Kicks and also powered the previous-generation Renault Duster. Notably, the HR13 is used in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class sedan as well. In these new SUVs, the engine will be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a CVT automatic.

The new Renault Duster and its Nissan counterpart are likely to offer a 1.5L naturally aspirated petrol engine in the lower and mid-spec variants. This powertrain could aim at budget-conscious buyers, offering a more affordable option without compromising essential features. While there is speculation about a potential hybrid variant, details remain unclear.

Both SUVs were previously teased showcasing design elements influenced by their international counterparts. Both models will be built on the heavily localized CMF-B platform, a flexible architecture well-regarded in global markets. This move should enable competitive pricing while boosting the SUVs’ attractiveness among Indian consumers.

Renault made a significant impact in India with the Duster and the iconic nameplate is looking for a comeback, drawing inspiration from its latest global version, which was recently spotted during testing. However, it is uncertain whether Nissan will revive the Terrano name for its version.