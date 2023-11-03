4 New Midsize SUVs Launching Soon In India – Hyundai To Tata

Here we have covered the four upcoming midsize SUVs that will be launched in 2024 in India

The midsize SUV segment will witness the arrival of two brand new models next year as the facelifted Hyundai Creta and Tata Curvv will be introduced while the petrol-spec Harrier and Safari are also waiting in the pipeline. Here we have covered all the key info:

1. Hyundai Creta Facelift:

The facelifted Hyundai Creta will step into the Indian market in the early parts of next year and it will get a thoroughly redesigned exterior and interior. The 2024 Hyundai Creta will adopt the latest Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy and it will feature a brand new front fascia and rear while the cabin will be more upmarket with the inclusion of new features and tech.

It will gain features such as Level 2 ADAS tech while the surface finishes are expected to be more premium. It will continue to offer six airbags as standard and considering that the new-gen Verna has received five stars in Global NCAP crash tests, we can expect the facelifted Creta to get structural changes as part of the reinforcement to perform better on crash test assessments.

The exterior dimensions will largely be identical to the outgoing model and a new 1.5L turbocharged petrol engine will join the lineup and is already sold with the Verna and Alcazar. It develops a maximum power output of 160 PS and 253 Nm of peak torque, and will likely be paired with a six-speed iMT or a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

2. Tata Curvv ICE:

The Tata Curvv will be introduced in its EV form in the first half of 2024 and the IC-engined version will arrive a while later. It will get the 1.5L turbo DI petrol engine that will be plonked onto the Harrier and Safari next year and will stay true to the concept in terms of design with some toned-down bits and pieces. It will directly take on Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and the likes.

3. Tata Harrier Petrol & Safari Petrol:

The Harrier and Safari duo received a big update only a few weeks ago and they will get a brand new 1.5L four-cylinder TGDI petrol engine delivering around 170 PS and 280 Nm in 2024. It will be paired with a six-speed MT or an AT. The in-house developed powertrain was first showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo earlier this year.