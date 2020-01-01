4 New MG SUVs Could Debut At 2020 Auto Expo – Details

After receiving a great response to the Hector, the British brand will launch 4 more SUVs in India that likely to be previewed at the Auto Expo 2020

In spite of the massive slowdown that has gripped the entire market, MG Motor India, which commenced its Indian inning earlier this year, has been able to establish a strong foothold owing to the great response received by the MG Hector, its maiden product.

Next, the company is planning to launch at least 4 new SUVs in India, all of which would be previewed at the Auto Expo 2020 that commences on February 7, 2020. The first of these upcoming MG SUVs in India will be the ZS EV. The electric SUV is already on sale abroad as the ZS EV and made Indian debut early last month.

However, it likely to be launched in India only after being showcased at the company’s stall at Auto Expo 2020. The new model will be powered by an electric motor that will draw juice from a 44.5kWH battery pack. The new model will have a range of more than 400 km.

Other than the MG ZS EV, the company will launch even some more models to rival everything from Kia Seltos to Toyota Fortuner. In all probability, the company will sell a rebadged version of the Baojun RS-3 to rival the Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

The small SUV will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that will output a maximum power of 105 PS. It will be available with two transmission options – 6-speed manual and CVT.

Also on the cards is a 6-seater version of the MG Hector. While it will share the base design the hot-selling 5-seater SUV, it will get different front and rear-ends. On the inside, the new model will have captain seats, which will make it a 6-seater.

The new model will be powered by the same set of engines that power the Hector. Another MG SUV that will launch in India is a rebadged Maxus D90, a full-size SUV that will rival the likes of Ford Endeavour, Toyota Fortuner and Mahindra Alturas G4. The SUV will be available with both petrol and diesel engine options and will become the flagship offering in the carmaker’s lineup.