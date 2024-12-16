4 New MG Cars Waiting To Arrive In 2025 In India

MG Motors is making great strides in our country after riding high on the success of its recently launched MG Windsor EV

Currently, MG Motors has its range starting from the Comet EV, Astor, Windsor EV, Hector, Hector Plus, ZS EV and the range-topping Gloster. Here are the 4 upcoming vehicles that will definitely pull more customers to its showrooms.

1. MG Cyberster

Recently, MG Motor has teased its Cyberster sports car in India through its new premium sales outlet, MG Select. The MG Cyberster offers a modern cabin with a three-screen cockpit, premium Bose audio, advanced driver assistance features, and comfort options like heated seats, adjustable controls, and a wind deflector.

The MG Cyberster stands out with its bold design and features like scissor doors and a convertible roof that can be opened or closed in just 15 seconds. The MG Cyberster comes in two variants – Trophy and GT. Both variants are powered by a 77kWh battery, that can be charged from 10% to 80% in 38 minutes only. It is scheduled to be launched in 2025 in India.

Also Read: 5 Upcoming Full Size SUVs You Should Know About – Toyota To MG

2. MG Mifa 9 EV

The Mifa 9 MPV, showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo, will make its debut at the Bharat Mobility Show in January and will be commercially launched in March 2025, with an expected price of around Rs 65 lakh (ex-showroom). The Mifa 9 is a luxury electric MPV, that aligns with MG’s strategy to offer ‘New Energy Vehicles’ (NEVs) in major cities. It is likely to be locally assembled, tapping into the growing luxury MPV market in India.

The Mifa 9, sold under the Maxus brand in markets like China and the UK, is also available as an electric model in Singapore and the Philippines. Launched in 2021, it has a petrol and diesel version (G90), but MG is likely to focus only on the electric version in India.

Also Read: Upcoming Maruti Cars In India In 2025 – 3 Big Launches Happening!

3. MG Astor facelift

The new MG Astor has remained unchanged ever since its launch and the facelift will get a more aggressive design, a connected DRL at the front, and sleeker LED headlights. Inside, the MG ZS features a new dashboard with a larger 12.3-inch touchscreen, redesigned hexagonal AC vents, and a new steering wheel with a flattened top and bottom. It retains the 7-inch digital driver’s display and includes a redesigned centre console with a new gear lever.

For safety, it includes six airbags, a 360-degree camera, an electronic parking brake with auto-hold, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and an advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) with features like forward collision mitigation and driver drowsiness detection. The updated MG Astor comes with a hybrid powertrain in global markets. It could be offered alongside the current 1.3-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre petrol engines as MG is pushing to introduce more greener models in India.

4. MG Gloster facelift

The MG Gloster facelift is scheduled to launch next year, and it will be getting a host of updates on its exterior and interiors while the powertrain and chassis are expected to remain the same. The front end is set to receive a massive redesign with the split headlamp design almost like the MG Hector with the DRLs on the top and the LED headlights stacked vertically below them.

On the interior, it will get a larger touchscreen unit at the centre around which there will be slight changes on the dashboard and the AC vents. This will bring in some new colour palettes for the cabin. As informed, both the diesel engines will be retained, and the underpinnings also will remain unchanged. That being said, the safety aspect of the MG Gloster was already very high with ADAS Level 2 in the previous model itself and that is only going to increase with more safety features if they have left any.