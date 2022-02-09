4 New Maruti Suzuki SUVs To Launch In India Within Two Years

Maruti Suzuki is planning to launch a slew of new vehicles in 2022 and 2023, out of which four models will be SUVs

In the Indian car market, SUVs have been steadily gaining market share in the past few years. Due to this trend, carmakers these days are focussing heavily on SUVs. Maruti Suzuki, the largest car manufacturer in India, is also paying a lot of attention to the SUV market space these days.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to launch four SUVs in the Indian market by the end of 2023, and these upcoming SUVs have been detailed below.

1. Next-gen Maruti Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki will introduce the next-generation Vitara Brezza in India this year. The updated compact SUV has already been spied undisguised; the new model will have a sleeker and sharper exterior design than the current version, along with a restyled interior. The new-gen version will also get a few new features, like a sunroof, up to six airbags, etc., but the 1.5L petrol engine (with SHVS) will likely remain unchanged.

2. Maruti midsize SUV

Maruti is also developing a Hyundai Creta-rivalling SUV for the Indian market, in partnership with Toyota. This upcoming model is expected to be underpinned by the DNGA platform, and it will likely be powered by a 1.5L petrol-electric hybrid powertrain. Upon launch, likely later this year, this SUV will replace the S-Cross in Maruti Suzuki’s lineup.

3. Maruti Baleno-based crossover

The Indo-Japanese manufacturer is planning to add another compact SUV to its range soon. This new crossover will be based on the Baleno hatchback, and it will likely share plenty of design details and body parts with it. As per reports, it will be a coupe-style SUV, with a lot of premium convenience features on offer.

4. Maruti Jimny 5-door

Maruti Suzuki is planning to introduce the legendary Jimny in the Indian market soon, expectedly towards the end of this year. However, we won’t get the international-spec 3-door model, but a new 5-door version specifically designed for India. The 5-door Jimny is expected to be powered by the same 1.5L petrol engine as the 3-door model, although some reports suggest that a turbo-petrol engine could be offered instead.