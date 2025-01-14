4 New Mahindra SUVs Launching In 2025 In India (Inc EVs)

Mahindra & Mahindra is expected to introduce as many as 4 new SUVs in the Indian market this year

Mahindra & Mahindra, the home-grown automaker, had quite an eventful time last year as it launched multiple new vehicles in the Indian market. The brand introduced XUV 3XO (XUV3OO facelift), 5-door Thar Roxx and two all-new electric SUVs in the country. However, this year promises to be even bigger as it is expected to present at least 4 new SUVs in India including EVs. In this article, we will talk about the new Mahindra cars launching in 2025 in the domestic market with their respective specs and features.

1. Mahindra XEV 7e

The XEV 7e images were leaked accidentally during the premiere of BE 6 and XEV 9e while it is expected to launch in the second half of 2025 in India. Presented in a more traditional design, it gets a three-row seating configuration and is touted as the EV derivative of the XUV 7OO.

Mahindra XEV 7e will borrow almost everything from the XEV 9e – be it the platform, be it the battery pack or be it features and safety equipment. It will be squarely aimed at Tata Harrier EV which is expected to launch in the next few days in the Indian market. The XEV 7e price could start from Rs 22 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e & BE 6 EMI, Delivery Timeline, Booking, Test Drive Details

2. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The Mumbai-based automaker is planning to introduce an all-electric version of the XUV 3XO in the country. It will be the brand’s entry-level electric SUV as it will be positioned below the XUV 4OO. The XUV 3XO EV, more or less, will be similar to the ICE version, except for a handful of EV-specific visual modifications.

It has been learnt through sources that the e-SUV will house a 35 kWh battery pack as it rivals the Tata Nexon EV in the country. Just so you know, the XUV 4OO comes with a 40 kWh battery. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV price could be in the range of Rs 15-20 lakh (ex-showroom) as it goes on sale by mid of 2025.

Also Read: Mahindra XUV 3XO EV Clearest Spy Images Fuel Auto Expo 2025 Debut

3. 2025 Mahindra Thar facelift

Though the updated version has not been spotted even once on the roads, it has been learnt that Mahindra is working on a mid-cycle facelift for the Thar 3-door off-roader. The info is immensely limited as of now, but sources confirm that the 2025 Thar facelift will get a subtle cosmetic makeover in the form of a revised grille, refreshed LED DRLs and newly designed alloy wheels.

The company might add new premium features in the facelifted model while no mechanical changes are expected. The off-roader will continue to carry the same petrol and diesel engines with its off-roading capabilities intact.

4. 2025 Mahindra XUV 7OO facelift

The brand’s flagship SUV – the XUV 7OO – will also be updated this year to stay afloat in the competition. Reportedly, Mahindra will make some minor visual updates in the SUV on the outside while adding new equipment inside the cabin. Mechanically, it will remain unchanged. The details are scarce at the moment and we will have to wait a little for things to become clearer. Stay tuned for more updates on the same.