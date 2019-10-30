4 New KTM Bikes Coming At 2019 EICMA – 390 Adventure To New RC 390

KTM will take the covers off the much-awaited 390 Adventure, 2020 RC 390 and 2 more new bikes at the upcoming 2019 EICMA motorcycle show

KTM has a stored a lot of surprises for their fans at the upcoming 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show starting from 5th November onward in Milan. The Austrian two-wheeler maker will likely showcase a total of four new motorcycles at the upcoming motorcycle show.

Here is the possible list of bikes that will be showcased by KTM.

1. 2020 KTM 390 Adventure

After a lot of anticipation, KTM will likely showcase the much-awaited 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show. After the official unveiling KTM will then showcase the motorcycle at India bike week.

This is not an unknown fact anymore that the upcoming 390 Adventure will be based on the 390 Duke platform and will likely use the same 373cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that does duty on the KTM 390 Duke. However, the engine will be updated to meet the upcoming BS-VI emission norms.

Besides the updated engine the motorcycle will also get an upside-down suspension setup at the front and a monoshock setup at the rear with long wheel travel. The front profile will feature a 19-inch wheel while the rear will get a 17-inch wheels at the rear shod with offroad spec tyres.

Expect the colour TFT screen to be carried over from the 390 Duke onto this motorcycle. Once launched the 390 Duke will rival directly against the Royal Enfield Himalayan and the BMW G310 GS. The upcoming KTM 390 Adventure will likely be priced in between Rs 3-3.50 Lakh (ex-showroom) when its finally launched in India.

2. 2020 KTM 790 Duke R

A prototype of the slightly more premium variant of the 790 Duke was spotted testing a couple of months ago. The prototype of the 790 Duke featured a higher spec upside-down suspension setup at the front and a rear monoshock along with the braking setup.

Expect the motorcycle to also be powered by an updated Euro 5/BS-VI complaint motor that will produce slightly more power and torque output than the standard 790 Duke. Although we are not exactly sure whether the spied prototype is the premium variant of the standard Duke or an updated 790 Duke model, however, there is a fair chance of it coming to the Indian shores next year.

3. 2020 KTM RC 390

KTM will likely also showcase the new generation RC 390 as well alongside the 390 Adventure at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. The fully-faired motorcycle was spotted a couple of times already while testing earlier.

Expect the RC 390 to get a couple of new features including LED projector lamps and a TFT instrument cluster (with Bluetooth connectivity system) that will replace the LCD instrument cluster found on the current generation 390 Duke.

Besides the new digital display and headlamp, the RC 390 will likely also be powered by an updated Euro 5/BS-VI compliant single-cylinder, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. The upcoming RC 390 will also receive a major cosmetic update. The front profile of the motorcycle will feature a new single-unit headlamp setup that will replace the twin projector headlamp.

The front fairing of the motorcycle will also receive some minor cosmetic updates as well while the rear profile of the motorcycle also look slightly bigger and more practical than the current generation RC 390. Expect KTM to introduce the new RC 390 in India early next year after taking the covers of it at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show.

4. 2020 KTM 1290 Super Duke R

Apart from all these motorcycles, KTM will likely also showcase their flagship 1290 Super Duke R at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show. The Austrian two-wheeler manufacturer has already released a few teaser videos of the motorcycle already. The upcoming KTM’s Streetfighter will rival directly against the recently unveiled Ducati Streetfighter V4.

The 2020 iteration of the Super Duke will likely produce more power and torque output from its updated Euro 5 compliant engine. The 2020 1290 Super Duke R will use a new chassis and sub-frame, exhaust system and an updated instrument cluster.

The updated 1290 Super Duke R also will use a significant amount of carbon fiber. The 1290 Super Duke R that will be unveiled at the 2019 EICMA Motorcycle show will be bigger and better than the current generation motorcycle in every sense.