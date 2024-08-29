4 New Kia Cars Launching Soon – 2 SUVs & 2 MPVs

Kia is planning to launch the new-gen Carnival, facelifted Carens, EV9 and Syros in India within the next 12 months

Kia India is updating its entire lineup and also introducing new models to increase its share in the market. Here are 4 models that are up for launch within the next 12 months.

1. New Kia Carnival

Kia will be bringing the new Carnival via the CKD (Completely Knocked Down) route, which means it will be assembled in India with imported parts. Since this will be a CKD model, most of the features, design, interiors and powertrain options will remain similar to the international spec variant.

On the exterior, it gets a new front grille, L-shaped DRLs, vertically stacked LED headlights, new front and rear bumpers, and newly designed 19-inch alloys. The rear (as is the trend) gets connected LED taillights and a new design overall. The interiors are completely revamped and will come with dual 12.3-inch screens, wireless smartphone connectivity, wireless charger, HUD, 360-degree camera, and ADAS.

Although the international spec Carnival gets multiple engine options, the Carnival in India will continue to be powered by the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that was used on the previous model. With all these updates the price is expected to be significantly high, and the base variant might start from Rs 40 lakh (ex-showroom).

2. Kia EV9

The Kia EV9 is the flagship product in its portfolio, and it will be launched on October 3. This will be the second EV from the Korean manufacturer. The Kia EV9 means business even when it is standing still, and the GT-line AWD variant comes with all the bells and whistles that one can think of under the sun, gets different sportier bumpers, 21-inch GT-line wheels and GT-line badging all over.

It comes with all electric seats, lounge function for the second row, multi-zone climate control, ventilated seats, 360-degree camera, Level 2 ADAS, auto parking, connected car tech, power boot opening, and all-LED lighting.

The GT-line AWD version gets a 100kWh battery pack and dual motors, producing a total output of 379 bhp of power and 700 Nm of torque. The range is claimed to be 445kms with impressive performance which makes the 0-100kmph sprint in 5.3 seconds with a top speed limited to 200 kmph.

When you get all this in one package, then you know it is going to cost a lot. The price of the Kia EV9 GT-line AWD model is expected to be between Rs 1 crore – Rs 1.2 crore. The price is quite high as the product will be a CBU unit but considering the competition, the Kia EV9 definitely gets more features and safety.

3. Kia Carens facelift

The new Kia Carens facelift was spotted testing recently and this time near Manali. According to these spy shots, the overall silhouette seems to be the same, but the front and rear panels have been upgraded to give it a refreshing look. The rear will be getting the connected LED taillight treatment, and the alloys were unusual which may also mean that it will be getting a new design.

The interiors could not be seen in these spy shots, and we do not expect drastic changes to the cabin as well. The overall layout will be the same with the addition of new screens for the driver display and infotainment screen which will be enabled with wireless smartphone connectivity.

There will not be any mechanical change under the hood and this means that the same 1.5-litre NA petrol engine, 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine, and the 1.5-litre diesel engine will be continued on the new model along with transmission options that include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, a torque converter unit, and a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

The prices will be slightly higher than the current models and its launch is expected sometime early next year.

4. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros has been trademarked in India and it is expected to be the more premium version of the Sonet as the Syros will also be a sub-4m compact SUV. The test mule of the Syros has been spotted several times, and based on these spy shots, it is clear that it will be getting more features than the Sonet.

It will be getting a panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, ventilated and powered front seats, Bose audio system, drive modes, leatherette seats, and an ADAS suite as well. Based on the recent spy shots we can expect it to be equipped with a dual-tone flat-bottom steering wheel with steering-mounted controls, an off-centre Kia logo, and a scroll wheel to adjust volume.

Mechanically, it will be largely similar to the Sonet and will be powered by the same 1.2-litre NA petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT, torque converter and a 7-speed DCT. There are rumours that Kia might introduce an EV version of the Syros under a different nameplate.