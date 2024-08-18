4 New Hyundai SUVs Worth Waiting For – 3 ICE & 1 EV

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to roll out a series of new SUVs within the next 12 or so months. The lineup kicks off with the updated Alcazar, expected to debut around September. Following that, HMIL will launch the facelifted Tucson, an electric version of the Creta, and the second-generation Venue, which is scheduled for release in 2025. Here we have explained about them:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is set to launch the facelifted Alcazar in a month or two capitalising on the festive season furore. While the updated Alcazar will adopt certain design cues from the refreshed Creta, it will also include distinctive features that elevate its status as a more premium SUV offering.

The new Hyundai Alcazar is expected to incorporate several advanced technologies from the new Creta including Level 2 ADAS. The upgrades could also feature a more advanced infotainment system, higher-quality interior materials, and enhanced connectivity options. Despite these improvements, the powertrain options will remain unchanged.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai globally unveiled the updated Tucson late last year, showcasing a refreshed front grille, a new lighting system, redesigned skid plates, and updated alloy wheels. The rear of the vehicle also received significant enhancements. Inside, the cabin features a revamped design, including a reimagined dashboard and a new panoramic curved display. These updates are expected to be part of the Indian version too.

3. Hyundai Creta EV:

In early 2025, Hyundai is set to launch a new midsize electric SUV tailored for the Indian market, built on the Creta platform. This vehicle aims to capitalize on the rapidly growing EV segment, positioning itself against competitors like the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota counterpart, and the recently launched Tata Curvv EV. The SUV is expected to be powered by an electric motor from the Kona Electric.

4. New Hyundai Venue:

The second generation Hyundai Venue is currently in the works and is expected to launch next year. While the current model is already well-equipped, the new-gen Venue is likely to receive substantial updates to both its exterior and interior. However, the powertrain options are expected to remain the same despite these enhancements.