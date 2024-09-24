4 New Hyundai SUVs Waiting To Launch In India – Key Details

Here’s a rundown of the four new Hyundai SUVs which are expected to launch in India within the next 18 months
Hyundai seems to be gearing up to roll out several new SUVs over the next 18 months. Recently, the significantly refreshed Alcazar hit the market, and it will be followed by the Creta EV in the early parts of next year. The second-generation Venue is also set to arrive by mid-2025 along with the updated Tucson.
The second largest carmaker is expected to further bolster its SUV lineup in India with the launch of an all-new electric SUV by 2026. Below is an overview of the upcoming models:
1. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:
Hyundai introduced the updated Tucson globally last year, showcasing several exterior and interior enhancements. The SUV now features a redesigned front grille, updated lighting system, refreshed skid plates, new alloy wheels and a revamped rear. Inside, the cabin received a modern touch with a revised dashboard and a new panoramic curved display. These updates are expected to be part of the Indian version of the Tucson, likely to launch between early and mid-2025.
2. Hyundai Creta EV:
Hyundai is all pumped to launch a new midsize electric SUV in India early next year, which will be based on the popular Creta ICE. This new EV aims to capitalize on the growing electric vehicle segment and will compete with upcoming models like the Maruti Suzuki eVX, its Toyota counterpart, and the recently introduced Tata Curvv EV. It is expected to feature the same electric motor as the Kona Electric and could offer a claimed range of over 450 km on a single charge.
3. New Hyundai Venue:
The next-generation Hyundai Venue is currently in development and is slated for a mid-2025 launch. While the current Venue is already praised for its extensive feature set, the upcoming version is expected to introduce significant updates to both its exterior and interior design. Despite these enhancements, the powertrain options will remain the same as the existing lineup.
4. Hyundai Inster:
Set to debut in India in 2026, the Hyundai Inster will directly rival the Tata Punch EV in the micro electric SUV segment. Offering a driving range of up to 355 km as per WLTP standards, the India-spec version is expected to feature different specifications, potentially delivering an even higher range. The Inster will come equipped with fast charging capabilities, bi-directional charging, ADAS, and a large touchscreen, among other advanced features.