4 New Hyundai Electric & Hybrid SUVs In India – Key Details

A glimpse at four upcoming Hyundai electric and SUV models that are expected to debut in the Indian market in the near future
Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is preparing to expand its SUV lineup in the Indian market over the next few years. With key offerings such as the updated Tucson, an all-electric version of the Creta, and the next-generation Venue expected to launch by 2025, the automaker is intensifying its push to maintain a competitive edge in the SUV segment.
Here we concentrate on the upcoming electric and hybrid ones:
1. Hyundai Creta EV:
Hyundai is gearing up to introduce a new midsize electric SUV in early 2025, built on the versatile K2 platform. Aimed at capitalizing on the growing EV demand in India, this model is expected to take on competitors such as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, its Toyota equivalent, the recently unveiled Tata Curvv EV, and the Mahindra BE 6. The SUV is set to make its Indian debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025.
2&3. Hyundai Inster EV & Hybrid SUV:
Hyundai plans to launch an electric compact SUV in India by 2026, drawing design and technology cues from the globally showcased Inster EV. Alongside this, the automaker is said to be working on a seven-seat C-segment SUV, positioned above the Alcazar in its lineup. This upcoming model is said to feature a hybrid powertrain, enhancing its overall appeal in the expanding SUV segment.
4. Hyundai Ioniq 9:
Hyundai unveiled its latest flagship electric SUV, the Ioniq 9, at the 2024 LA Auto Show. This three-row EV is set to debut in South Korea and North America in the first half of 2025, with prospects of expanding to other markets, including India, in the future.
Based on the E-GMP modular platform, which also underpins the Kia EV9, the Ioniq 9 embodies Hyundai’s vision for premium electric mobility. It will make its Indian debut at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 next month and we expect it to launch soon afterwards.