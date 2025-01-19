4 New Hyundai Electric Cars Launching In India – Details

Hyundai India COO Tarun Garg confirmed the launch of four new electric cars in the country in the next 2-3 years

Hyundai India has recently launched its first mass-market electric car in the form of the Creta EV in the domestic market. Hyundai Creta electric SUV is priced between Rs 17.99-23.50 lakh (ex-showroom) in the Indian market while it challenges the likes of Tata Curvv and Mahindra BE 6. Now, the South-Korean brand is ready to expand its EV line-up in India by introducing at least four new electric cars in the next 2-3 years by 2027. In this piece, we will talk about the four upcoming Hyundai electric cars in the country.

On the sidelines of the Creta EV launch, Hyundai India COO, Tarun Garg said that the company will launch three more mass-market EVs which will be locally manufactured in India. Though Garg refrained from divulging further details including the models and their exact launch timeline, we believe that the upcoming EVs from Hyundai would not be limited to the SUV segment.

“I would not like to say exactly which segment, but we are looking at all the high-volume segments with a lot of interest,” said Garg while speaking to AutoCar India. Sources close to the development revealed that one of the EV models would be based on the Inster EV which is already sold in multiple global markets. Internally codenamed as HE1i, it will be sitting on the born-electric E-GMP (K) platform.

Also Read: Hyundai Partners TVS To Unveil Last Mile Mobility Concepts – Auto Expo 2025

Hyundai Inster-based EV could be introduced by mid 2026 to rival Tata Punch EV. In international markets, it is retailed with two battery packs: 42kWh and 49kWh. The Inster has a driving range of up to 355 km (WLTP cycle) on a single charge. Hyundai Inster-based EV could be positioned below the Creta EV with prices starting around Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom).

Hyundai will also launch the all-electric versions of the Venue and Grand i10 Nios in the Indian market. As both the vehicles will get new-gen models in 2027, it is certain that they will also get EV versions. The Grand i10 Nios could be the brand’s entry-level electric car in our market while going against the Tata Tiago EV. On the other hand, the Venue EV will challenge Tata Nexon EV.

Also Read: 7-Seater Hyundai Ioniq 9 e-SUV Debuts In India With 620 Km Range

Last but not the least, Hyundai will also launch the facelifted Ioniq 5 in the Indian market in the second half of 2025. Hence, with the launch of four new electric cars, the company will have a complete portfolio of EVs to rival its peers like Mahindra & Tata Motors.