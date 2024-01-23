4 New Hybrid Car Launches Happening This Year – Toyota To Nissan

We have outlined details regarding 4 new hybrid vehicles that are expected to be introduced by Maruti Suzuki, Nissan, and Toyota in 2024

The hybrid car space will witness the debut of a host of new models over the next two years amidst the increasing market share of electrified passenger vehicles. Here we have explained about the 4 possible upcoming models from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota and Nissan.

1. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

According to reports, Toyota is set to introduce the Fortuner mild hybrid internationally this year and its sibling, the Hilux has already received that technology in Europe. The hybrid variant is expected to feature the well-known 2.8L GD series four-cylinder turbocharged diesel engine and it will be paired with a 48V mild hybrid system.

It will help increase overall performance as well as efficiency of the best-selling full-size SUV in the country. The next-generation Fortuner might incorporate a full strong hybrid powertrain but there is no official confirmation from the brand yet. We will have to wait and see what really pans out as the rumours surrounding the all-new Fortuner have come and gone often.

2. New Maruti Suzuki Swift and Dzire

The latest iteration of the Swift was recently introduced in Japan and it will be launched in India in the coming months. Subsequently, the sedan counterpart, Dzire, is also expected to make its debut in H2 2024. Both models will share the same powertrain options. The main highlight will be the new Z12E 1.2L three-cylinder petrol engine. It kicks out 82 bhp and 108 Nm of peak torque in its regular guise while the mild-hybrid version develops 85 bhp and 168 Nm of torque.

3. Nissan X-Trail

The fourth-generation model of the Nissan X-Trail was revealed in a while ago globally and is expected to make its debut in the domestic market sometime this year. It has already been caught testing multiple times as well in camouflaged and undisguised avatars. The full-size seven-seater SUV is expected to be offered in India through the Completely Built-Up (CBU) route.

It will compete directly against Toyota Fortuner and MG Gloster and the new-gen Ford Endeavour, which is speculated to return to India by 2025. Nissan will more likely bring in the ePower range extender technology that will help increase the overall fuel efficiency of the upcoming X-Trail.