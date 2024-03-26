4 New Hatchbacks Waiting To Launch Soon In India

As many as four new hatchbacks are expected to launch soon in India and here we have explained about them

Carmakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Citroen are expected to launch new hatchbacks in the coming months and here we have brought you a rundown of all these models:

1. New-Gen Maruti Suzuki Swift:

The new generation Maruti Suzuki Swift will be launched in India within the next two months and it will get evolutionary exterior updates and a more premium interior. A set of new features will also be added to the lineup and a new 1.2L Z series petrol engine will help increase the overall fuel efficiency further.

2. Tata Altroz Racer:

At multiple motoring shows, Tata Motors showcased the Altroz Racer concept with the recent one being the Bharat Mobility Global Expo last month. The performance-based premium hatchback will be introduced in the coming months and it will sit at the top of the range to compete with Hyundai i20 N Line. It will get exterior and interior enhancements to differentiate itself from the regular Altroz.

Additionally, new equipment will also be added such as a larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, Electronic Stability Control, ventilated front seats, 360-degree camera, a HUD, voice-assisted sunroof, leather seat upholstery with contrast stitching and much more. As for the performance, the familiar 1.2L turbo petrol engine is utilised but it is tuned to put out 120 PS and 170 Nm, paired with a six-speed MT only.

3. Hyundai i20 N Line Facelift:

Hyundai has given the i20 N Line in Europe a notable update, enhancing both its interior and exterior design while introducing a range of new features and technologies. It has gained newly designed 17-inch alloy wheels, an updated front radiator grille, N Line-specific elements and four new colour schemes. Since Hyundai is planning to expand its N Line portfolio in India, the updated i20 N Line could be in the works for launch later this year.

4. Citroen C3 Turbo AT:

By the middle of this year, Citroen will add the six-speed torque converter automatic transmission currently found in the C3 Aircross to the C3 compact hatchback’s lineup. It will be sold only with the 1.2L three-cylinder turbo petrol engine and will ask for a premium of around Rs. 1.20 lakh. The five-seater will also gain new features like auto AC, a foldable key, LED headlamps, six airbags and a host of other safety tech.