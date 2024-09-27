4 New Family MPVs Launching Within The Next 1 Year – DON’T MISS!

Here’s a quick look at four new MPVs set to launch in India over the next 12 months; 3 of them are from Kia and 1 from BYD

The MPV segment in India is set for notable expansion with a range of new models on the horizon, offering more choices for family-based buyers. Automakers are preparing to launch both traditional IC-engined models and electric vehicles, addressing the evolving preferences of consumers looking for spacious, versatile and less polluting options.

This will apparently broaden the appeal of MPVs and other body types that are currently less popular, ensuring options for every type of buyer. Here is a breakdown of 4 upcoming MPVs expected to launch in India over the next 12 months:

1. New Gen Kia Carnival:

The new generation Kia Carnival, scheduled to launch on October 3 alongside the EV9, will arrive in India as a completely built unit (CBU) in its Limousine trim. This version represents a major upgrade from its predecessor, showcasing a radical design overhaul and a host of advanced technologies. It will continue to use the 2.2L diesel engine, producing 200 PS and 440 Nm – paired with an eight-speed AT.

2. Kia Carens Facelift:

The Kia Carens facelift is set to undergo several design revisions, as indicated by recent spy shots. The updated model will feature new LED headlamps connected by a light bar, a refreshed grille with new inserts, redesigned alloy wheels, and revamped front and rear bumpers. The rear will sport tail lamps inspired by the latest designs seen on Kia’s SUVs. Although the equipment list will be upgraded, no major mechanical changes are likely for the facelifted version.

3. Kia Electric RV:

Kia is developing an electric vehicle for the Indian market, potentially based on the Carens platform. Targeted towards family buyers, this EV is expected to launch by late 2025 doubling down on its new MPV lineup or in early 2026. It is likely to deliver a driving range of 450 km to 500 km on a full charge, making it a practical option for long-distance travel.

4. BYD eMax 7:

The BYD eMax 7, recently unveiled at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS), is set to launch in India early next month. As a facelifted version of the e6, this electric MPV will feature redesigned headlamps with updated LED lighting and integrated DRLs, along with other cosmetic improvements. The interior will also receive premium upgrades and the pre-bookings have already commenced.