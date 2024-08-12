We have outlined the upcoming 7-seater ICE MPVs expected to launch in India, featuring models from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia, and Nissan

The MPV market is poised for substantial growth as automakers gear up to launch new models in both internal combustion engine and electric vehicle segments targetting more family-based buyers. In this overview, we highlight the upcoming ICE MPVs from Maruti Suzuki, Toyota, Kia and Nissan as the segment will get busy soon:

1. New-Gen Kia Carnival:

The all-new Kia Carnival is set to make its debut in India soon, representing a major evolution in design and functionality from its predecessor. The updated model will feature advanced technologies and more premium equipment including dual screens. It is expected to retain the 2.2L diesel engine, delivering 200 PS of power and 440 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

2&3. Maruti Suzuki Compact MPV & Toyota Derivative:

According to recent reports, Maruti Suzuki is developing a compact MPV, internally known as YDB. This vehicle will be positioned below the Ertiga in their lineup and is designed to rival the Renault Triber. It’s speculated that the new MPV will take cues from the Japan-based Spacia and could implement cost-cutting strategies to offer competitive pricing.

Maruti Suzuki might opt for the 1.2L Z series petrol engine, recently debuted in the new Swift, paired with strong hybrid technology to achieve a fuel efficiency exceeding 35 kmpl. Furthermore, reports suggest that Maruti is also working on an electrified MPV, which is anticipated to have a Toyota counterpart, offering an estimated range of approximately 500 km on a single charge.

4. Nissan MPV Based On Triber:

With the Magnite facelift set to launch in the coming months, Nissan is expected to significantly expand its product lineup between 2025 and 2026. This expansion will include a new midsize SUV and a seven-seater model built on the platform of the latest global Duster. There are also rumours of a compact MPV that may share its platform with the Renault Triber. It could have a competitive price likely sharing the same powertrain lineup as the Triber. However, official confirmation on these details has not yet been provided.

5&6. Kia Carens Facelift & Electric RV:

The facelifted version of the Kia Carens ICE is already under development and it will be introduced in India as well as globally in early 2025 with visual changes and interior revisions. The brand’s first locally made electric vehicle, a zero-emission RV, is also said to arrive next year.