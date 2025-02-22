4 New Electrified Toyota SUVs Likely Launching Soon In India

Here’s a breakdown of four Toyota SUVs that could potentially debut in India this year or in 2026 in electrified forms

Here we explore four Toyota SUVs that could debut in India either this year or in 2026. The lineup is expected to include the next-gen Urban Cruiser Hyryder and its seven-seater version, the Urban Cruiser BEV, and the Fortuner mild-hybrid, expanding Toyota’s electrified portfolio in the country:

1&2. Next-Gen Toyota Hyryder & 7-Seater Version:

Toyota is likely to introduce the three-row Urban Cruiser Hyryder sometime later this year or in 2026, positioning it against competitors like the Tata Safari, Mahindra XUV700 and Hyundai Alcazar. The SUV could receive updated styling and additional features while retaining its existing 1.5L mild-hybrid and 1.5L strong-hybrid petrol powertrains.

It could be based on the next generation Hyryder which is also expected in the near future. The duo could follow the launch of the all-new Grand Vitara which has been caught testing multiple times already locally.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV:

Toyota is gearing up to launch the all-electric Urban Cruiser BEV by the end of the year, following its recent showcase at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. The electric SUV will be manufactured at Suzuki’s Gujarat facility, sharing its production line with the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara which will be introduced next month. Built on a e Heartect platform, both midsize EVs will have a lot of commonalities but some notable differences too.

The Urban Cruiser BEV is set to be available with two lithium-iron-phosphate battery options: a 49 kWh unit and a larger 61 kWh pack. The smaller battery variant will be powered by a front-mounted motor producing 144 hp and 189 Nm of torque while the more powerful version will deliver 174 hp, maintaining the same torque output. With an expected driving range of over 500 km per charge, the electric SUV will aim to make a strong impact in India.

3. Toyota Fortuner Mild Hybrid:

Toyota has globally introduced a 48-volt mild-hybrid system for the Fortuner, paired with its 2.8L four-cylinder GD-series diesel engine. This technology aims to boost fuel efficiency, cut down emissions and improve performance at lower speeds. Given the Fortuner’s strong market presence in India, the hybrid version is expected to make its way to the country soon, though an official announcement is still awaited.