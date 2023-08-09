4 New Electric Tata SUVs Launching By Early 2024 – CONFIRMED

Tata Motors unveils a robust EV roadmap, with four new electric SUVs arriving by early next year, and the expansion of the brand’s sales network

Tata Motors has unveiled an ambitious electric vehicle (EV) strategy, with plans to introduce four new electric SUVs by early next year. This upcoming lineup includes the new Nexon EV facelift, Punch EV, Harrier EV, and Curvv EV. N Chandrasekaran, Chairman of Tata Sons, shared these plans at a recent shareholder meeting, outlining Tata’s dedication to electric mobility.

Chandrasekaran revealed that Tata Motors envisions 50% of its passenger vehicles and 65% of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles to be powered by green technology by 2030. Bookings for the Range Rover EV and Range Rover Sport EV are slated to open this October. Additionally, an entire lineup of all-new Jaguar EVs is projected to debut on the roads in 2025.

The highly anticipated Nexon EV facelift is expected to be launched by late September, followed by the Harrier EV. Subsequently, the Punch EV and Curvv EV are set to hit the market in the first quarter of the next year. Also, Tata Motors recognizes the burgeoning demand for EVs in smaller cities.

Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, emphasized the expanding adoption of EVs beyond the big cities in India. Chandra pointed out the success of the Tiago EV in micro markets, where over 49% of Tiago EV sales now originate from cities outside the top 20.

To tap into this growth, Tata Motors is planning to enhance its sales and aftersales network in Tier II and Tier III cities. The company aims to establish a shop-in-shop concept in these locations, offering improved service capabilities and specialized training for service engineers. The strategy is geared towards catering to the increasing demand for electric vehicles in smaller cities.

Tata Motors’ strategy also includes a focus on cost efficiency. Localized production efforts and reduced costs of new-generation aggregates are expected to significantly enhance margins in the EV business. The production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the Tiago EV, along with the decreasing battery cell prices, are anticipated to reduce costs and drive growth in the EV segment.

With a bold sales target of around 100,000 electric vehicle units for the current year, Tata Motors is poised to make a substantial impact on India’s EV landscape