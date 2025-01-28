4 New Electric SUVs Launching Soon In India – e Vitara To Harrier EV

2025 will be the year of electric SUVs, especially affordable, mass-market models that don’t burn a hole in your pocket

2025 is set to witness a wave of new electric cars, with SUVs continuing to dominate the category. In addition to the Mahindra BE 6 and Mahindra XEV 9e, at least four more electric SUVs will arrive in showrooms in the coming months.

1. Maruti e Vitara

The e Vitara is Maruti Suzuki’s Hyundai Creta Electric challenger, and it is planned to be launched by March-April. Designed for more than 100 markets worldwide, this model has the most authentic SUV character and offers the best road presence in the segment.

Maruti Suzuki will offer the e Vitara with a standard-range variant with a 105.8 kW (142 hp) motor extracting power from a 49 kWh LFP battery pack and a long-range variant with a 128 kW (172 hp) motor fed by a 61 kWh LFP battery pack. The company expects the latter to deliver a range of more than 500 km. It equips the electric SUV with features like LED projector headlamps, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, ventilated front seats with a 10-way power adjustment on the driver side, 40:20:40 split rear seat, and seven airbags.

2. Tata Harrier.ev

The Tata Harrier.ev is the company’s new flagship EV and marks the return of AWD capability to Tata Motors’ line-up after a five-year hiatus following the discontinuation of the Hexa. It has a more upmarket styling with a shut-off upper grille and a more elegant lower air intake featuring vertical slats. 19-inch aero wheels and a “.ev” logo on the door panels further distinguish the Harrier.ev from the diesel model.

Tata Motors has revealed that the Harrier.ev will be available with a twin-motor AWD setup but it could offer a single-motor FWD variant as well. For the former, though, it has been confirmed that the two motors will produce a healthy 500 Nm of torque. According to a Team-BHP report, it will have a 75 kWh battery pack, and we expect it to cover a distance of over 500 km on a full charge. Tata Motors plans to launch the Harrier.ev by March.

3. BYD Sealion 7

The BYD Sealion 7 is a D-segment SUV coming to India by March. It will be available in Premium and Performance trims, both with an 82.56 kWh LFP battery pack. The former has only a rear motor producing 230 kW (308 hp) and 380 Nm of torque, while the latter has two motors offering AWD capability and developing 390 kW (523 hp) and 690 Nm of torque.

The Sealion 7 Premium accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds and has an NEDC range of 567 km. The Sealion 7 Performance hits 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5. seconds and delivers has an NEDC range of 567 km.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The Mahindra XUV 3XO EV will be a Tata Nexon.ev rival, slotted below the Mahindra XUV400. Slightly smaller and measuring four metres, the new model would be cheaper and may cost under INR 15 lakh (ex-showroom) in the base trim. According to an Autocar Professional report, the XUV 3XO EV will have a 35 kWh battery pack instead of the XUV400’s 40 kWh unit. However, whether it will consist of NMC cells like the latter or low-cost LFP cells has yet to be known. Mahindra will likely launch the XUV 3XO EV in the middle of the year.