4 New Electric SUVs From India’s Top 4 Car Brands – Launch Soon

Brands like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are gearing up to launch new electric SUVs in India soon

India’s electric SUV market is shaping up for a big push with 4 all-new models set to debut soon, priced between Rs. 18 lakh and Rs. 25 lakh (ex-showroom). Leading automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata and Mahindra are ready to bring in new models in the EV segment with the new edition of Auto Expo on the horizon. Here’s a detailed look at what these upcoming electric SUVs have to offer:

1. Maruti Suzuki e Vitara:

Scheduled for launch early next year, the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will rival the Hyundai Creta EV, Mahindra BE 6e and Tata Curvv. This electric SUV, revealed in Milan, is the production version of the Suzuki eVX concept. Its domestic debut is set for January at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025. It will be rolled out of Suzuki’s plant in Gujarat and will be retailed in two battery packs with claimed range going over 500 km per charge

2. Hyundai Creta EV:

The Hyundai Creta EV is set for a January 2025 launch and could boast a range exceeding 450 km on a single charge. Built on a revised K2 platform shared with its ICE sibling, this midsize electric SUV is expected to carry over most of the standard Creta’s features. However, it will gain distinctive exterior design updates to emphasize its electric nature.

3. Mahindra XUV700 EV:

Recently, Mahindra introduced the BE 6e (BE 6) and XEV 9e in India and they will be followed by what could be termed the XEV 7e, based on the IC-engined XUV700. It has been under test for a long time and could debut at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo in its production form before going on sale sometime next year.

4. Tata Harrier EV:

Tata Motors is preparing to introduce the Harrier EV by the end of this fiscal year. The electric SUV will be offered with single and dual electric motor options. A near-production model was showcased earlier this year at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo, following its initial concept reveal at the previous edition of the Auto Expo.

During the event, the Harrier EV was displayed as a 4×4, suggesting that higher trims could come with dual motors enabling an e-AWD system. While its expected driving range may surpass 500 km on a single charge, official specifications are yet to be announced.