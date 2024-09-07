4 New Electric Cars Waiting To Launch Soon In India

With the onslaught of EVs from every major manufacturer, it remains to be seen who will be snatching the throne from Tata Motors

In this article, we talk about 4 EVs that will be launching soon in India. If you’re out there getting confused about selecting the right EV for you, we are afraid that we might add further confusion by giving you more options as the segment will see plenty of action soon.

1. MG Windsor EV

The MG Windsor EV is the third EV from MG in India, after the ZS EV and the Comet EV. Features include a gigantic 15.6-inch touchscreen, a fully digital driver’s display, a fixed panoramic sunroof, a 135-degree reclining rear bench seat, rear AC vents, a wireless phone charger, electrically adjustable front seats, six airbags (as standard), an electronic parking brake, and a 360-degree camera.

The MG Windsor EV is expected to get a 50.6 kWh battery which will power a front-wheel-drive motor, producing 136 PS and 200 Nm. The drivable range for a battery of this size should be around 460 km. The price is expected to be around Rs 20 Lakh.

2. BYD M6

BYD came to India first with the e6 electric MPV and now it has plans to introduce its updated version which is being called M6. The upcoming M6 electric MPV has redesigned front and rear fascia to make it look modern and fresh. It will also be getting newly designed alloy wheels as well.

The interior will be minimalistic yet luxurious with a larger 12.8-inch infotainment unit, wireless charging, new steering wheel but the instrument cluster remains analogue-digital. There are 2 battery packs for the same vehicle in China, but we believe the India spec will get the larger 71.8kWh battery which claims a range of 530kms.

3. Kia EV9

Kia is set to launch its flagship all-electric offering for the Indian market, the EV9, in October. It will be sold alongside the EV6 and features a boxy, muscular design. In terms of features, it gets a dual 12.3-inch screen setup, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, and even advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Globally, it is available with two battery pack options: a 76.1 kWh and a 99.8 kWh, with a claimed range of up to 541 km. It is offered in both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and all-wheel-drive (AWD) versions in the international markets. We expect only the top-of-the-line GT-Line AWD model to be launched here.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV

The Mahindra XUV400 is a great vehicle but could not hold a candle against the Tata Nexon EV. With this in mind, Mahindra has planned to launch the EV version of the XUV 3XO with the same battery packs and motor. The difference can be highlighted with the addition of several features which should favour Mahindra’s EV.

A few important features were missing on the initial batches of the XUV400 EV which was added later on, and those will be carried over to the XUV 3XO EV as well. The changes will be in the form of the revised exterior, the addition of a panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS which should help it pull the customers away from the Nexon EV.