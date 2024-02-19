4 New Electric Cars Launching Soon In India – Tata To Mahindra

Here we have explained about the four new electric cars launching soon in India from brands like Tata, BYD and Mahindra

Many new electrified vehicles are lining up to launch by the end of this calendar year in India as Maruti Suzuki eVX, Hyundai Creta EV, Skoda Enyaq iV, Volkswagen ID.4 and MG’s third electric vehicle are possibilities. Before them, a few other EVs are expected to be introduced in India and here we have explained about them:

1. BYD Seal:

The BYD Seal will be launched in India on March 5, 2024 and it will likely be priced around Rs. 50 lakh (ex-showroom). The unofficial bookings are already underway and the deliveries could commence in the coming months. The BYD Seal made its local debut at the 2023 Auto Expo a year ago. In the international markets, the electric sedan uses a 61.4 kWh battery pack enabling a range of up to 500 km.

The 82.5 kWh battery comes with a claimed range of 700 km and is expected to be the one heading to India. It is equipped with BYD’s famed Blade battery technology and the two electric motors, combined to produce 530 hp and 670 Nm. It is claimed to do zero to 100 kmph in 3.8 seconds and has a top speed of 180 kmph.

2. Tata Curvv EV:

After introducing the Punch EV, Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce the Curvv EV by the middle of this calendar year. It will mark the second Tata model built on the Acti.ev platform and will have a claimed driving range of over 500 km. The launch of the Tata Curvv EV will be followed by its ICE counterpart in H2 2024.

3. Mahindra XUV300 EV:

Recently, Mahindra launched the refreshed XUV400, showcasing significant enhancements to its interior design. These improvements are set to carry over to the upcoming electric SUV, which is based on the XUV300 compact SUV’s platform. Positioned below the XUV400, this electric variant will boast a battery pack delivering an estimated range of approximately 350 km.

4. Kia EV9:

Having a WLTP-certified range of 541 km, Kia’s flagship EV9 seven-seater electric SUV debuted worldwide last year. Scheduled for release in the coming months, it will be positioned above the Ioniq 5.