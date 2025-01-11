4 New Compact SUVs Likely To Be Launched In India This Year

India’s hotly contested compact SUV space is to see even more intense competition this year with as many as four launches likely planned

The compact SUV segment is one of the most dynamic in India, driven by strong demand and intense rivalry. Automakers frequently refresh their offerings to stay ahead, with some even going the extra mile by introducing not one but two distinct models within the same segment. This year, we will see as many as four launches in this segment.

1. Next-gen Hyundai Venue

Launched in May 2019, the Hyundai Venue will be fully redesigned for its second generation in late 2025. Spy shots indicate that the next-gen Venue (codename: Q2Xi) will feature a squarish body like the current model, but with a new look, replete with sheet metal changes, new headlights and tail lights, and fresh wheel designs. Inside, expect a new dashboard, more comfortable seats, more rear-seat space, a new infotainment system, and a panoramic sunroof to be among the improvements. Hyundai will likely carry over the current set of 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engines from the current model.

2. VW Tera

The VW Tera has already been confirmed to be launched in Brazil this year, and this “completely innovative, modern, connected” SUV could arrive in India a few months later. Expected to be a mechanical cousin of the Skoda Kylaq, it could be offered with a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine producing 85 kW (114 hp) and 178 Nm of torque. Similarly, the 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission choices will also be available. Where the Skoda Kylaq tries hard to look like a squarish and aggressive SUV, we think the VW Tera would have a softer character with a sporty silhouette and elegantly designed lights.

3. New Maruti Fronx

Maruti Suzuki launched the Fronx in 2023 but reports say the company will give it a facelift this year. While there’s no word on the cosmetic changes, the big news is that the company is set to introduce a series of hybrid powertrains with this update. In this type of system, the engine is not directly connected to the wheels and simply acts as a generator, producing power to run the electric motor. The company will employ Swift’s Z12E engine in the series hybrid variant of the new Fronxx.

4. Kia Syros

The Kia Syros is the company’s second model in this segment following the Sonet. Positioned higher, the new model comes with more premium features like Level 2 ADAS, sliding and reclining rear seats with a ventilation function, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, and the Trinity Panoramic Display with 30 inches of digital real estate in the cockpit area.

Kia will offer the Syros with a (118 hp/172 Nm) 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine linked to a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT and a (114 hp/250 Nm) 1.5-litre diesel engine paired with a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The company plans to launch it on 1 February.