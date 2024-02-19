4 New Compact SUVs Likely Arriving This Year In India – All Details

In the 2024-25 period, the compact SUV segment will witness a lot of action as new models are waiting on the horizon; here we have explained about the possible ones this year

The sub-four-metre SUV segment has been hotly contested in recent years and several manufacturers are partaking to grab a large pie. It will see plenty of action this calendar year and here we have brought you a rundown of all the possible upcoming models from brands like Mahindra, Toyota and Kia.

1. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift & XUV300 EV:

Within the next two to three months, Mahindra plans to introduce the refreshed XUV300, followed by the likely release of the XUV300 EV in the second half of this calendar year. The revised ICE XUV300 will undergo significant changes both cosmetically as well as inside the cabin. The 1.2L petrol and 1.5L diesel engines will continue to be offered. Additionally, a new automatic transmission option will be made, as it was spotted testing.

Also caught testing was the electric version of the XUV300, which could be positioned below the XUV400. It will likely compete directly against the entry-level Tata Nexon EV and thus expect it to have a claimed driving range of over 350 km on a single charge.

2. Toyota Taisor:

The rebranded version of the Maruti Suzuki Fronx is expected to arrive in the coming months, featuring slight modifications to its exterior and interior in contrast to the original model. The powertrain options, transmission, interior design and the array of features will also be adopted from the Fronx.

The same 1.2L NA petrol and 1.0L turbo petrol engines will be carried over, mated to manual and automatic gearbox options upon arrival.

6. Kia Clavis (AY):

The global unveiling of the Kia Clavis is expected to take place in India later this year with sales expected to commence in early 2025. Positioned above the Sonet, this upcoming compact SUV from Kia will feature a lifestyle off-roader-like exterior design and will offer a more spacious interior. The five-seater could be available in electric, petrol and hybrid variants in the future.