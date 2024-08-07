4 New Compact SUVs Launching Within The Next 12 Months In India

Within the next 12 months, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, and Skoda are gearing up to introduce new compact SUVs in India and here we have explained all the key details

The profitable compact SUV segment in the Indian automotive market is poised for a surge of new releases next year with manufacturers like Hyundai, Kia, Skoda and Nissan preparing to enter the fray with new or updated models. Here is a preview of the upcoming sub-4m SUVs that will rival the Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Mahindra XUV 3X0, Kia Sonet, etc.

1. Skoda Compact SUV:

Set to debut in March 2025, the Skoda compact SUV will be built on the extensively localized MQB A0 IN platform and will share several components with its larger sibling, the Kushaq. It will feature a 1.0L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine.

The powertrain is expected to produce the same power and torque as the Kushaq, with outputs of 115 PS and 178 Nm, respectively. Buyers will have the choice between a manual or automatic transmission. The SUV has been spotted multiple times during recent testing phases as well.

2. New Gen Hyundai Venue:

Next year, Hyundai is set to launch the second generation of the Venue, with production beginning at the newly acquired Talegaon facility, previously owned by GM. Known internally as the Q2Xi, the 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to see significant enhancements in design and features, though major mechanical changes are unlikely.

3. Kia Syros:

Expected to be unveiled in early 2025, the Kia Clavis which could carry the production name Syros is expected to offer hybrid and electric variants in the future and it could share the engine lineup with the Sonet. To be slotted between the Sonet and the Seltos, the Clavis will come with a unique SUV design inspired by the globally popular Soul.

The features list will comprise a large touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration, a digital instrument console, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), a panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger and additional amenities.

4. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

The facelifted version of the Nissan Magnite has already been spotted testing multiple times in India and is expected to go on sale in the coming months or early next year. It will get exterior and interior tweaks while the powertrain options will remain the same as it will only be a mid-cycle update.