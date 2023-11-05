4 New Compact SUVs Launching In 2024 – Tata To Kia

Discover the upcoming compact SUVs in India for 2024, from refreshed favourites to electrifying options, offering a range of choices

2024 promises to be an exciting one for compact SUV lovers! Four new models are slated to launch next year, and these new entrants will offer a blend of style, technology, and eco-friendliness. Whether you’re interested in refreshed models, brand-new ones, or perhaps green mobility, there’s something for everyone in this evolving and competitive market.

In 2024, the segment is set to welcome four exciting additions. Let’s explore what’s set to hit the market:

1. Kia Sonet Facelift

Kia’s popular compact SUV, the Sonet, is getting a mid-life facelift in early 2024. The updated model is expected to sport revisions to the front grille, bumper, headlamps, and LED DRLs, enhancing its visual appeal. Inside, we expect updated switchgear and a fully digital instrument cluster. While there will be design and feature upgrades, the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged, ensuring that the Sonet continues to deliver a fantastic driving experience.

2. Mahindra XUV300 Facelift

Mahindra & Mahindra is all set to introduce the next-generation XUV300 in 2024. This compact SUV is expected to receive significant additions to its equipment list, like a panoramic sunroof (a segment-first feature), advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), LED headlights, etc. Also, a new 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox will replace the current AMT transmission. The engine options, however, are expected to stay unchanged.

3. Toyota Taisor

Toyota has plans for re-entering the Indian compact SUV market with the Taisor, a sub-4-meter crossover based on the Maruti Suzuki Fronx. The Taisor promises to stand out with Toyota’s signature grille, unique bumpers, new alloys, and all-LED lighting. Inside, expect a fresh colour scheme and premium upholstery. This SUV will offer two engine options, a 100 BHP, 1.0-litre Boosterjet petrol, and a 90 BHP, 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol. A CNG option will likely be added later, helping the little crossover SUV cater to a wide range of preferences.

4. Tata Punch.ev

Tata Motors has an electrifying surprise in store for compact SUV enthusiasts, with the Punch.ev. Based on the ALFA platform, this electric version of the Tata Punch is reported to offer a claimed range of over 500 km on a full charge. This surpasses Tata Nexon EV Long Range, highlighting Tata’s commitment to electric mobility. The Punch.ev is expected to arrive next year, offering a unique blend of affordability, performance, comfort, and driving range, making it an attractive option for those looking to embrace green technology.