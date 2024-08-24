4 New Compact Cars Waiting To Launch Very Soon – Confirmed Details

As many as 4 new compact cars are expected to launch before the end of this year taking advantage of the festive season furore

The compact car segment will witness the arrival of two brand new sedans, an all-electric SUV and a CNG SUV before the end of this year from brands like Maruti Suzuki, Tata, Mahindra and Honda and here we have explained about them:

1. New Honda Amaze:

The third-generation Honda Amaze will more likely launch before the end of this calendar year. It will feature a redesigned front fascia and rear, along with significant upgrades to the interior. Despite these changes, the existing engine and transmission options are expected to remain the same. The cabin could share several bits with the latest City.

2. New Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

Maruti Suzuki is set to introduce the all-new Dzire in the coming months, aiming to capitalize on the positive buying sentiments during the festive season. While the Dzire will share several features and design elements with the latest Swift, both inside and out, the exterior will have distinct revisions to differentiate it from its compact hatchback counterpart.

It will be powered by the 1.2L Z-series three-cylinder petrol engine which debuted in the Swift. The power and torque outputs will also be the same and it will be paired with a five-speed manual or an automatic transmission option. The interior will gain a large touchscreen, segment-first sunroof, updated cluster and more.

3. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

The electric version of the XUV 3XO compact SUV is believed to arrive before the end of this CY to compete with the Tata Punch EV directly. It will be positioned below the XUV 400 and will use the smaller battery pack found in its sibling. Expect the electrified compact SUV to use a 34.5 kWh battery pack with a claimed range of around 400 km on a single charge and will also support a DC fast charger.

4. Tata Nexon CNG:

Tata Motors presented the near-production Curvv and Harrier EV, along with the Nexon iCNG concept at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2024. While the CNG-powered Nexon is expected to hit the market shortly, the electrified Harrier is set for an early 2025 launch. Tata plans to implement a strategy for the Nexon CNG similar to that used in the Punch and Altroz twin-cylinder CNG models. This approach allows the Nexon CNG to maintain a usable boot space of 230 litres.