4 New Cars Launching This Festive Season For Under 10 Lakh

Here, we provide details about the four new cars expected to launch for under Rs. 10 lakh from Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Honda and Nissan soon in India

Leveraging the excitement of the festive season, automakers consistently roll out new models during this period, and 2024 will be no exception. Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra, Honda, and Nissan are all set to introduce their latest compact offerings with launches expected sooner, keeping the momentum going for the Indian car market.

These models will target high volume sales as we have brought you a rundown of new iterations of two popular sedans, an updated compact SUV and a brand new electric SUV. Read on to know more:

1. New Gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire:

The all-new Maruti Suzuki Dzire is set to arrive at dealerships within the next two months, featuring a completely revamped exterior and interior. The compact sedan will share many similarities with the latest Swift, including its equipment list and powertrain options. Under the hood, it will be powered by a 1.2L Z-series petrol engine, available with both manual and AMT transmission choices. A CNG version will also be offered.

Also Read: All-New Honda Amaze Spied, Launching Soon – What We Know So Far

2. New Gen Honda Amaze:

Before the closure of this CY, Honda is gearing up to introduce the new generation Amaze in India. Much like its key competitor, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire, the new Amaze will undergo several updates to both its exterior and interior design. However, the existing engine and gearbox options are expected to remain unchanged from the current model.

3. Nissan Magnite Facelift:

The Nissan Magnite facelift, scheduled for launch on October 4, 2024, has been seen testing in India several times and even its teaser campaign is underway. This mid-cycle update will bring refreshed styling to both the exterior and interior, enhancing its overall appeal. While the powertrain options are expected to remain unchanged, the cabin is expected to receive new features pertaining to safety, comfort and convenience.

Also Read: New Nissan Magnite Spotted Testing Again Ahead Of Launch – Big Updates?

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

According to reports, Mahindra is gearing up to launch the electric variant of the XUV 3XO before the end of this year in India. The XUV 3XO EV is expected to feature the smaller battery pack currently used in the XUV 400, with a claimed range of just over 400 km on a full charge. This new EV will compete directly with the Tata Punch EV and the lower variants of the Nexon EV, and it could carry a starting price of just under Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).