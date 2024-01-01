4 New Car Launches Happening In January 2024 In India

Four new cars are launching soon in India as January 2024 will host the entry of SUVs from Mercedes, Hyundai, Kia and Mahindra

Automobile manufacturers such as Hyundai, Kia, Mahindra, and Mercedes-Benz have officially announced their plans to introduce new SUV models in the initial months of the upcoming calendar year. In the following sections, we have provided detailed insights into each of the launches in January 2024.

1. New Mercedes-Benz GLS:

On January 8, 2024, Mercedes-Benz is scheduled to launch the facelifted GLS in India, following its global debut in April 2023. The revised GLS showcases minor styling improvements, while the interior undergoes notable enhancements. These include updates to the MBUX infotainment system, new upholstery options, a new parking suite, and so on.

Expected to carry a price tag exceeding Rs. 1 crore (ex-showroom), the upcoming GLS facelift will be equipped with either a 3.0L petrol or a 3.0L diesel engine, coupled with a nine-speed automatic transmission. Power will be seamlessly transmitted to all four wheels as standard.

2. 2024 Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Hyundai is preparing to unveil the revamped Creta on January 16, 2024, representing the first noteworthy upgrade for the second-generation Creta, launched in early 2020. The forthcoming model presents a wholly redesigned front fascia and a significantly altered rear profile, adhering to Hyundai’s Sensuous Sportiness design philosophy.

Significant updates await the interior too including Level 2 ADAS and digital console from Alcazar. Joining the lineup is a potent 1.5L turbo GDI petrol engine, delivering 160 PS of maximum power and 253 Nm of peak torque. It will be connected to a six-speed MT or a seven-speed DCT.

3. 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift:

The 2024 Kia Sonet comes with a refreshed appearance featuring a new front fascia characterized by an updated grille and headlamps. Additionally, it boasts new LED DRLs, connected LED tail lamps, redesigned alloy wheels, and updated bumpers. The interior has been enhanced with an array of new features including Level 1 ADAS. The prices will be announced this month and reservations have opened already. The deliveries will also begin this month for all but the returning diesel MT variants.

4. Mahindra XUV400:

The electric SUV competing against Tata Nexon EV’s top-end variants will get a set of more premium features courtesy of new variants. It will more likely be launched this month as well with notable interior revisions including the addition of dual 10.25-inch screens.