4 New Bikes Launching Soon In India – Royal Enfield To Yamaha

Royal Enfield, Yamaha and Aprilia are planning to launch new motorcycles soon in India and here we have explained about them

The middleweight motorcycle space has witnessed plenty of activity this CY as new models have flocked in from brands like Bajaj/Triumph, Royal Enfield and others. The launch dates of the Royal Enfield Himalayan 450, Yamaha’s MT-03 and R3 are out while the Aprilia RS 457 is expected to launch in the coming months. Here we have explained about the four models:

1. Royal Enfield Himalayan 450:

On November 24, Royal Enfield will kick off the MotoVerse 2023 and the prices of the much-awaited Himalayan 450 will also be revealed on the same date. The first motorcycle from the brand new 450 cc lineup uses a 452 cc single-cylinder DOHC liquid-cooled Fi engine producing 40.02 PS and 40 Nm and is paired with a six-speed transmission.

It is loaded with features including a circular TFT instrument console with turn-by-turn navigation, ride modes, switchable rear ABS, slip/assist clutch, USD front forks, monoshock rear suspension, LED lighting all around, a dual-channel ABS system, a wide handlebar, split seats, a large fuel tank, USB charging port, 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels, etc.

2. Aprilia RS 457:

Aprilia India will more likely launch the locally-made RS 457 next month or in the early parts of 2024, and its prices are out in the international markets. Rolled out of Piaggio’s Baramati plant, the faired supersport is expected to cost around Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom) and it will take on the Kawasaki Ninja 400, the upcoming Yamaha R3, and the KTM RC 390. It is equipped with a parallel-twin engine kicking out 47 PS.

3. Yamaha R3 & MT-03:

On December 15, Yamaha Motor India will launch the long-awaited R3 and MT-03 and they will be brought into the country via CBU route, at least initially. They come with a 321 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine producing around 42 PS and close to 30 Nm.

The Yamaha MT-03 has a lot in common with its faired sibling as the naked streetfighter shares the engine, transmission, chassis and other mechanical bits with it. It will be interesting to see how the Japanese company positions both motorcycles as their nameplates are already popular but pricing will certainly be a key factor.