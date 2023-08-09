4 New 7-Seaters Launching This Festive Season – Mahindra To Toyota

Citroen C3 Aircross will be launched in five- and seven-seater layouts next year while the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus will also arrive in September

Brands like Tata, Citroen, Mahindra and Toyota are planning to launch new 7-seaters in the domestic market this festive season and beyond. Here we have brought you all the key information:

1. Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus:

Mahindra will introduce the Bolero Neo Plus next month in India. It is nothing but the facelifted version of the erstwhile TUV300 Plus and will likely be offered in seven- and nine-seater configurations. It will be positioned below the Scorpio Classic and will derive power from a 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine, paired with a manual transmission.

2. Citroen C3 Aircross:

Our detailed drive review and mileage test of the Citroen C3 Aircross are already up on our Youtube channel as the midsize SUV boasts good driving dynamics and comfort. It is equipped with a 1.2L three-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine developing 110 PS and 190 Nm. It is linked with a six-speed manual transmission only.

The Citroen C3 Aircross sits on the same CMP architecture as the C3 compact hatchback and it carries over 90 per cent local content. It will be retailed in five- and seven-seater layouts upon launch next month and deliveries will commence in October 2023. The C3 Aircross will be available in a fully-loaded trim only on both seating configurations. The glaring misses in the features department could be nullified by an aggressive price tag.

3. Tata Safari Facelift:

Tata Motors has been testing the facelifted Nexon, Harrier and Safari on public roads. The updated Safari will be heavily influenced by the design of the Harrier EV concept and the interior could gain new features as well. A new 1.5L DI turbo petrol engine could join the lineup at a later date as the 2.0L turbo diesel will continue. It is expected to launch before the end of this year.

4. Toyota Rumion:

The Toyota Rumion will be the rebadged version of the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga and it will feature the same 1.5L four-cylinder K15C petrol engine found in its donor. The seven-seater is expected to be available with manual and automatic transmission options. The interior and equipment list will also remain identical to the Ertiga.