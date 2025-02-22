4 New 7-Seater Full Size SUVs Likely Arriving In India Soon

Here we have explained about the four new full size SUVs that are expected to launch in the near future in India

The 7-seater full size SUV segment has long been dominated by Toyota Fortuner. The category is expected to see the arrival of new models in the near future and here we have explained about them:

1. Isuzu MU-X Facelift:

Isuzu launched a new mild-hybrid diesel powertrain for the D-Max and MU-X in Thailand recently, aimed at improving fuel efficiency and overall performance. This setup is built around a 2.2L turbocharged four-cylinder diesel engine, generating 161 hp and 400 Nm of torque. Enhancements include a variable turbocharger for optimised boost delivery, improved combustion and quieter engine operation. The MU-X received a facelift a while ago globally and it could arrive in India in the near future but no official confirmation has been made yet.

2. Toyota Fortuner MHEV:

Toyota has integrated a 48-volt mild-hybrid system into its 2.8L four-cylinder GD-series diesel engine for the Fortuner in global markets. This setup is designed to boost fuel efficiency, reduce emissions and enhance performance, particularly at lower speeds. Considering the Fortuner’s strong demand in India, a mild-hybrid variant is expected to arrive later this year.

3. MG Majestor:

Positioned as a more upscale alternative to the Gloster, the Majestor will serve as its facelifted version in India while being sold alongside it. Acting as the flagship variant, much like the Legender in Toyota’s Fortuner lineup, it brings a series of exterior enhancements that distinguish it from the standard Gloster.

The upcoming 2025 MG Majestor will continue to be powered by the 2.0L four-cylinder twin-turbo diesel engine carried over from the Gloster. Generating 213 bhp and 478 Nm of peak torque, this powertrain will be mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission as standard. For those seeking greater off-road capability, an optional 4WD system will also be available.

The MG Majestor’s cabin is set to feature a host of premium upgrades including a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a fully digital instrument cluster, front seats with 12-way power adjustment, three-zone automatic climate control, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, ADAS and more.

4. New Skoda Kodiaq:

Although not a direct rival to the trio mentioned above, the Kodiaq can certainly be considered as a rival due to its market positioning and price point. The second-gen Kodiaq will arrive in the latter half of this year with a redesigned exterior and interior along with updates to the platform.