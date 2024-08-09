4 Much Awaited New SUV Launches Happening Soon In India

As many as four new SUVs are slated to be introduced before the end of this year in India and here we have brought you an overview of all of them

In the remaining parts of this calendar year, as many as four new highly anticipated SUVs are waiting to be launched in India from car producers like Tata Motors, Mahindra and Kia. Here we have brought you a rundown:

1. Tata Curvv ICE:

Tata Motors is all set to reveal the prices of the Curvv ICE on September 2, 2024 with starting prices expected to start at around Rs. 10.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Following the EV’s price announcement a couple of days back, the Curvv ICE will be positioned in the midsize SUV coupe segment and it will take on the recently launched Citroen Basalt. As for performance, a 1.2L Revotron petrol, a 1.2L GDI petrol and a 1.5L diesel engine will be utilised.

2. Mahindra Thar Roxx:

On August 15, 2024, Mahindra & Mahindra will unveil the five-door Thar Roxx, which will get several major cosmetic updates over the standard three-door variant. Based on a new platform, it will be larger, offering a more spacious interior with improved comfort levels.

The Thar Roxx will come with engine options including a 1.5L diesel, a 2.2L diesel, and a 2.0L petrol while both the six-speed manual and six-speed torque converter automatic transmissions will be offered. It will also be equipped with a host of new features such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen display, a digital instrument cluster and dual-pane sunroof.

3. Kia EV9:

Kia’s flagship electric SUV is set to launch before the end of this calendar year in India and it boasts an impressive WLTP range of 541 km on a single charge. The conceptual version of the EV9 was showcased at the 2023 Auto Expo. Recipient of multiple accolades globally, the Kia EV9 will be equipped with advanced technologies and premium features including a 12.3-inch touchscreen display, ADAS, panoramic sunroof and much more.

4. Mahindra XUV 3XO EV:

Mahindra will more likely introduce the XUV 3XO EV before the closure of this year as well and it has already been spotted testing on public roads. To be slotted below the XUV 400, the sub-four-metre e-SUV is expected to compete directly with the Tata Punch EV. While it will share several features, including the battery pack with the XUV 400, the XUV 3XO EV is likely to offer a slightly reduced range of around 350 to 400 km.