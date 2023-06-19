4 Most Highly-Awaited Car Launches Over The Next 2 Months

Get a sneak peek into highly awaited upcoming launches over the next 2 months; the list includes Hyundai Exter and Maruti Suzuki Invicto

From revamped SUVs to all-new MPVs, the automotive industry is abuzz with excitement. This year will see the arrival of plenty of new vehicles, out of which four deserve a special mention – Hyundai Exter, Kia Seltos facelift, Maruti Suzuki Engage, and Tata Nexon facelift. These vehicles promise a blend of stylish design, advanced features, and impressive engine options.

Let’s take a brief look at what these upcoming launches have in store, and when they would be arriving in the Indian market.

1. Hyundai Exter

The upcoming Hyundai Exter is set to launch on July 10. It features a distinct exterior design, with H-shaped LED DRLS, bumper-mounted headlamps, a black trim connecting the LED taillamps, and a boxy profile. The little crossover will offer a dashcam, 6 airbags, and an electric sunroof as notable features. It will be powered by a 1.2-litre NA petrol engine and offer manual and AMT gearbox options.

2. Kia Seltos facelift

Expected to launch in July or August this year, the Kia Seltos facelift will feature plenty of design changes over the outgoing model. The updates will include a revised front and rear design, a connected twin-screen layout, new alloy wheels, etc. The SUV will also get improved equipment, like a panoramic sunroof, updated infotainment system, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems, and more. It will retain the 1.5L NA petrol and 1.5L turbo-diesel engines while introducing a new 1.5L turbo-petrol unit.

3. Maruti Suzuki Invicto

Maruti Suzuki’s upcoming MPV, to be called Invicto, is set to be unveiled on July 5. It will be a rebadged version of the Toyota Innova Hycross, featuring a few changes like a new grille with chrome trim, updated headlamps, and a revised rear bumper. It will be built on the Toyota TNGA-C platform and powered by the same engines as the Innova Hycross.

4. Tata Nexon facelift

Tata Nexon facelift is expected to launch around August this year. It will feature design changes and get plenty of new features compared to the outgoing version, as revealed by spy shots. The SUV will get revamped instrument cluster, a new steering wheel with haptic touch controls, paddle shifters, and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. It will be available with two engine options – a 1.2L turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5L turbo-diesel engine.