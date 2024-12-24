4 Most Anticipated 7-Seater SUVs To Launch In 2025

Maruti Suzuki and Toyota plan to launch 7-seater versions of the Grand Vitara and Hyryder SUVs in India in 2025

A wave of new seven-seat SUVs is set to hit Indian showrooms next year. No less than four of these models will be from mass-market brands, including household names like Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra.

1. 7-seat Maruti Grand Vitara

Codenamed ‘Maruti Y17’, a 7-seat Maruti Grand Vitara derived from the currently sold five-seat model is in the works. Spy shots suggest it could be differentiated with an exterior inspired by the Maruti e Vitara and a more premium interior with a newly designed dashboard.

Maruti Suzuki is expected to offer the 7-seat Grand Vitara with the same mild-hybrid and full-hybrid powertrains as the Grand Vitara. The company will likely manufacture it at the Kharkhoda Plant No.1, which it expects to make operational by the end of this financial year (March 2025). The new 7-seat model is likely to be the upcoming factory’s first product, so its sales could commence in Q2 2025.

2. 7-seat Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Reports say the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, the mechanical cousin of the Maruti Grand Vitara, will also receive a seven-seat version. However, while Toyota’s five-seat model was the first one to arrive, its seven-seat model could take the backseat, following a few weeks after Maruti Suzuki’s. Production should take place alongside the 7-seat version of the Grand Vitara at Maruti Suzuki’s Kharkhoda Plant No.1.

3. Mahindra XEV 7E

Mahindra is working on a lineup of electric SUVs based on its dedicated INGLO skateboard EV platform. This platform is likely to support a seven-seater version of the XEV 9E, and there is also speculation about a three-row variant of the BE 6E joining the lineup.

Before these models arrive, a five-seater SUV based on the XEV.e8 concept could debut as early as 2025, as leaked images of the vehicle have already surfaced and it could be dubbed the XEV 7E.

4. Toyota Fortuner Mild-Hybrid

The Toyota Fortuner Mild-Hybrid that was launched in South Africa earlier this year should arrive in India sometime in 2025. Toyota combines a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a belt-driven starter generator (BSG) in the electrified Fortuner. When the vehicle is decelerating, the BSG charges an additional, 48-volt battery pack, which lies under the rear seats and weighs 7.6 kg.

The diesel engine produces 150 kW (201 hp) and 500 Nm of torque and the BSG assists it with up to 12 kW (16 hp) and 65 Nm when the 48-volt battery pack is charged, improving performance, increasing fuel economy, and making the ride smoother. A 6-speed automatic transmission is standard, while a part-time 4×4 system is available.