4 More New Hyundai SUVs Launching This Year In India – Details

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is gearing up to introduce a range of new cars throughout the calendar year 2024. Following the recent launch of the Creta facelift, the second-largest carmaker in the country is expected to bring in four more SUVs this year:

1. Hyundai Alcazar Facelift:

Hyundai is actively developing a facelift for the Alcazar that will be launched in the coming months. The revamped exterior design will align more closely with the facelifted Creta while the interior will be more premium than the outgoing model. Additionally, new features including Level 2 ADAS will be available.

2. Hyundai Tucson Facelift:

Hyundai recently unveiled the mid-life update for the Tucson globally, and its introduction in the Indian market could take place sometime this year. The update encompasses both exterior and interior revisions, while there is a likelihood that the existing 2.0L petrol and diesel powertrains will be retained in the refreshed model.

3. New-Gen Hyundai Kona Electric:

The next-generation Hyundai Kona Electric, currently available globally, is set to feature larger dimensions and will be built on the modified K3 platform. Key updates include the incorporation of new regenerative braking technology, a completely redesigned exterior, and the introduction of the Vehicle to Load function.

Although there has been no official confirmation, it is reported that the new Kona Electric will likely make its way to the Indian market in late 2024 or early 2025. The cabin has received a host of new feature additions in the international markets and most of the new technologies could be offered in India too.

4. Hyundai Creta EV:

Reports are suggesting that Hyundai is set to unveil a new midsize electric SUV, based on the Creta, in the latter part of 2024. This model is expected to compete with the upcoming Maruti Suzuki eVX, Tata Curvv and others. It could feature a battery pack sourced from LG Chem, potentially providing a driving range of around 500 km. It will carry a distinguished exterior design compared to its ICE sibling.