4 Maruti Vitara Brezza Rivaling SUVs Coming Soon [Confirmed List]

The sub-4m SUV segment is currently one of the hottest segments in the country, and the introduction of these four upcoming new cars will make the competition even more interesting

The popularity of Sports Utility Vehicles (SUVs) has risen rapidly all around the globe in the last few years, which tempts manufacturers to introduce more and more affordable high-riding cars in order to cater to a wider group of buyers, especially in a developing market like India.

The sub-compact SUV space, which was non-existent about 7 years ago, currently has five offerings from different manufacturers, namely Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Ford EcoSport, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon as well as the Mahindra XUV300.

The sub-4m SUV space is also one of the most prominent SUV segments in the country as of now, and new manufacturers continue to work upon entering the segment with their own offering. Here is a confirmed list of the 4 upcoming sub-compact SUVs that are slated to be launched in the Indian market soon, take a read to know more in detail about them –

1. Kia Sonet

Kia Motors recently took the wraps off the Sonet sub-4m SUV, which was first showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo in concept form. It is a well-known fact that the Sonet shares its underpinnings with the Hyundai Venue, which means that the 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines will be carried over.

However, the Sonet comes equipped with a whole lot of additional features over the donor car, and will go on to set new benchmarks in the sub-4m segment with its equipment list which will consists of first-in-class features like ventilated front seats, a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connected-car tech, LED Sound Mood Light, front parking sensors and more.

2. Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota has already made use of its global partnership with Suzuki to borrow the Maruti Baleno and rebadge to sell it as the Toyota Glanza. Now, the second product of this partnership will be seen in the form of the Toyota Urban Cruiser, based on the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza.

The Urban Cruiser is expected to retain almost everything that the donor car gets, however, the bumpers and the front grille will likely be redesigned, which is also somewhat visible in the recently released official teaser. That being said, the Urban Cruiser will come equipped with the same 1.5-litre petrol engine as Vitara Brezza.

This powertrain comes with a mild-hybrid system, and puts out 105 PS of maximum power and 138 Nm of peak. The transmission duties are handled by a 5-speed MT as well as a 4-speed torque converter AT. Toyota is expected to launch the Urban Cruiser by this festive season.

3. Nissan Magnite

Nissan is all set to step in the sub-4m SUV space with the ‘Magnite’, which was revealed in a concept form a few weeks ago. While the edgy design will attract a whole lot of takers, the Nissan sub-compact SUV is also slated to have an extensive feature list that will likely consist of an 8-inch touchscreen, connected-car tech, 360-degree camera, cruise control and a sunroof as well.

Nissan has been struggling to make an impact in the Indian market, and currently has only one other mass-market car in its line-up. This means that Nissan’s future in India heavily relies on the upcoming Magnite, and hence, Nissan is expected to price the sub-4m SUV aggressively, undercutting all of its rivals, when it is launched in January 2021.

Powering the Magnite will likely be a 1.0-litre NA petrol engine on the entry-level trims, while a turbocharged version of the same powertrain is expected to be offered on the higher trims. A 5-speed manual gearbox will be standard, while an optional AMT or CVT gearbox will also likely be on offer.

4. Renault HBC

The Renault Kiger, internally codenamed HBC, is Renault’s sub-4m SUV based on the CMF A+ modular platform that will also underpin the aforementioned Nissan Magnite. While Renault is yet to reveal details about the HBC, the said car is also expected to debut in the Indian market early next year.

The Kiger/HBC is expected to borrow Triber’s 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine rated at 72 PS/96 Nm, while a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine will likely also be offered and have a power output of around 100 PS, just like the Magnite.